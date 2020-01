Bob Condotta and Adam Jude preview the Seahawks’ NFC divisional-round playoff matchup with the Packers in Green Bay. Can the Seahawks’ banged-up offensive line keep Russell Wilson clean? Can DK Metcalf continue his playoff breakout?

Plus, the Huskies have a new offensive coordinator. Who is John Donovan and what might he bring to UW? Mike Vorel weighs in.