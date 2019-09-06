Bob Condotta joins Adam Jude (2:40) to preview the Seahawks’ opener Sunday vs. the Bengals and debate their Super Bowl chances.

Mike Vorel returns (21:47) to break down the Huskies’ Pac-12 opener vs. Cal, and he catches up with UW outside linebacker Ryan Bowman (36:02).

And we catch up with ex-Husky star John Ross III (39:55), who returns to Seattle on Sunday as a starting receiver for the Bengals.