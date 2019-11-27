Will Dissly, the former UW and current Seahawks tight end, shares some of his favorite Apple Cup memories (3:32) with Adam Jude ahead of Friday’s rivalry game at Husky Stadium.

Mike Vorel (16:24) previews the 112th Apple Cup between two 6-5 teams. Can the Huskies keep their dominance of Wazzu going?

Bob Condotta (23:34) has the key matchups for the Seahawks’ Monday night showdown against Minnesota, and Ryan Divish returns with his Montana Minute best bets (38:50).