Kenneth Walker III dipped into his bag of tricks Sunday.

Walker rushed for two touchdowns in a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers that lifted the Seahawks to 2-1 on the year. He gained a game-high 97 yards rushing on 18 carries and showed off his range, tacking on three catches for 59 yards.

“I like playing wide receiver. I played it in high school, so that is one of my favorite positions,” Walker said. “I love going out there and being able to catch.”

Walker wasn’t well known for his involvement in the passing game during his one season at Michigan State in 2021 after transferring from Wake Forest. The potential was hinted at after he was drafted in the second round in 2022, and on Sunday, it was explored.

Jason Myers’ four field goals had the Seahawks sitting a point back at halftime, 13-12. Walker was the one to finally break into the end zone. He scored on a 1-yard run with 3:52 left in the third quarter to give Seattle a 22-13 lead.

He set that up with a 36-yard reception during the eight-play, 55-yard drive.

“I just kept running and looked up. I was hoping Geno [Smith] would throw it, and he did,” Walker said.

“They don’t always get the ball in that situation, but they’ve got to be ready and he was ready for it,” quarterback Smith added. “Just kind of saw the corner getting jumpy out there and gave him a shot, and Ken is a guy we always want to get the ball to.

“It was a really good play and I thought we needed it in that moment.”

Walker’s second-quarter juke at midfield and 36-yard run to the Carolina 16, which set up a field goal, got tongues wagging as well. He was eventually brought down by Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. He also whirled around to break a tackle and kept going to get the Seahawks into field goal range early in the second half. That gave way to Myers’ fifth of the day.

Walker later went wide and untouched for a jaunty 7-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks breathing room early in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks were briefly down to four backup offensive linemen against the Panthers and used three the rest of the game but managed 146 yards rushing.

“We didn’t run the ball real well at times early. It looked like we might be struggling,” coach Pete Carroll said. “But Kenny and Zach [Charbonnet], they were really on it.

“They’re … uniquely different, but they’ve both got explosions in them.”

Rookie Charbonnet rushed for 46 yards on nine carries, notably shoving Carolina safety Sam Franklin Jr. and sending him airborne during a 12-yard run that set up a touchdown reception for fellow newcomer Jake Bobo.

“I mean, he’s just out there running guys over,” Smith said. “Ken is out there just juking guys and making guys miss left and right. I’m having to go out there and make blocks for him.

“It’s super fun just to have guys like that. Obviously it starts with the O-line and the way they block, getting up to the second level. To have two runners that are equally dynamic and explosive, man, it’s great for our offense and our team.”

Carroll highlighted the running backs’ similarities and differences Sunday. They combined to get the offense moving more effectively.

“The physical run that you see Zach make — that’s kind of [what] we’ve already learned about him, so when it happens again, he just reinforces it,” Carroll said. “I’m really fired up about those two guys.

“That’s the kind of day. It’s the right numbers. We completed … 23 or something passes, ran 33 times. Those numbers really stand for consistency. So that’s why we’re going to stay with it.”