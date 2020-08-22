BALTIMORE — Ravens safety Earl Thomas III missed practice Saturday morning, one day after he was sent home from the team facility following a training camp scuffle with fellow safety Chuck Clark, a source confirmed.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not available to comment. Assistant head coach David Culley said it was an “organizational decision” that Harbaugh would discuss later.

Clark, who practiced Saturday, had confronted Thomas on the sideline late in Friday’s practice, reportedly over a coverage breakdown. Thomas put up his fists, and the players had to be separated by teammates. After Clark continued arguing with Thomas a couple of minutes later, he left the practice fields and returned to the team facility.

About 90 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s practice, Thomas posted the video on Instagram of what he said sparked the confrontation with Clark, calling the play a “mental error on my part.” After the long completion, Clark can be seen throwing his helmet to the ground.

“Being sent home sucks (sic) I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum going,” Thomas wrote. “But I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win.

“This has been one of my best camps (sic) crazy a situation like this can (throw) dirt on it … Here is the clip that started the fight … a mental error on my part .. A Busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet (sic) with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate.”

Thomas, 31, is entering his second season of a four-year, $55 million deal. He was strong in coverage and made the Pro Bowl last season, but he struggled at times with his tackling. Thomas, whose decorated Seattle Seahawks career ended on the field with a middle finger to coach Pete Carroll, also made headlines after an early-season argument with defensive tackle Brandon Williams following a Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

If Thomas is unavailable for a prolonged period, DeShon Elliott could pair with Clark in the Ravens’ deep and talented secondary. The Ravens also return special teams contributor Jordan Richards and two rookies: seventh-round pick Geno Stone and undrafted signee Nigel Warrior.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (arm) missed practice Saturday with what Culley said was a rest day. It was his first absence of the open portion of training camp.

“What he’s getting right now is a day he normally gets,” Culley said. “He’s been throwing the ball all training camp, and the arm gets tired every now and then. This is just part of the rest that he has gotten in previous camps.”

The Baltimore Suns Daniel Oyefusi and Mike Preston contributed to this report.

