The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson.

The former Seahawks quarterback and current Bronco was, once again, the butt of jokes across the NFL and social media after sharing that he did high knees and calisthenics throughout his team’s long flight from Denver to London this week.

Because of course ya did, Russ.

After the Ravens’ win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night, kicker Justin Tucker was the latest to poke fun at Wilson.

As seen on cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram livestream, Tucker jokes that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to lead the team in high knees on their flight home.

“What are we doing on the plane ride home? I heard Lamar’s leading us in high knees,” Tucker said. “Ravens flock, let’s fly.”

He quickly followed that up by adding, “But we gotta play him, and we respect him.”

After sitting out the Broncos’ Week 7 loss to the Jets, Wilson is reportedly expected to play against the Jaguars in London on Sunday morning.