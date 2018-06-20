Green gets a standard four-year contract.

NFL rookie contracts are pretty much a formality these days, with years and value slotted depending on where a player was taken in the draft.

But getting the players signed to the contracts is still a necessity (negotiable items include how bonus payments are paid out and offset language, which allows teams to recover future guarantees if a player is waived and then signs elsewhere).

And the Seahawks now have all nine of their draft picks under contract after third-rounder Rasheem Green, a defensive end from USC, signed his contract Tuesday, the team confirmed.

For being taken a number 79 overall, Green gets a four-year deal worth up to $3.372 million with a signing bonus of $684,417, according to OvertheCap.com.

Green is projected to play a role of working outside on early downs and moving inside in passing situations, similar to that of the traded Michael Bennett.