PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — So, in case you had forgotten, yep, blocked PATs can be returned for two points.

That rule was changed in 2015 when the PAT was moved back to the 15-yard line from the 2 in the NFL’s efforts to make the play more exciting.

And Seattle got what was its first return of a PAT for two points when Rasheem Green blocked a PAT attempt by WFT’s Joey Slye’s and then picked it up and outraced everyone down the sideline for the two-point play that tied the game at 9-9 with 56 seconds to play in the second quarter.

The PAT attempt came after WFT had taken a 9-7 lead on a 10-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke to former Seahawk J.D. McKissic.

Wild play by Rasheem Green

Green lined up over the right side and broke through to block the kick, which then bounced right to him at about the 21. He then led a convoy of Seahawks down the sideline that included D.J. Reed and Ryan Neal down the sideline and to the end zone.

It was Seattle’s first PAT block since Tre Flowers got one Sept. 27, 2020, against Dallas.

And it was also Seattle’s first points scored by a nonoffensive player this season.

Making matters worse for WFT, Slye appeared to hurt his hamstring chasing Green — he slid to the ground about halfway through the run — with punter Tress Way practicing kicks during halftime. Slye was later listed as questionable.

Early defensive penalties bedevil Seattle early

Seattle has had one of its better penalty seasons under coach Pete Carroll with five or fewer in five of the past seven games and no more than six.

But the penalty bug reared its ugly head on WFT’s last drive as a pass interference on Ugo Amadi gave WFT a first down on what appeared to be a failed third down, and then another hold negated a hold on WFT, followed by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Green that helped move WFT to the Seattle 13 to set up a 10-yard TD pass from Heinicke to McKissic.

That gave Seattle four penalties for 36 yards in the half, all against the defense — the others were an offsides penalty on Carlos Dunlap and a pass interference on Sidney Jones.

And Seattle could maybe feel it was getting the short end of the penalty stick as WFT had zero.

Collier again active for Seattle

In the continuing saga of whether former Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier will be active, the answer was yes Monday night against the Washington Football Team.

It was just the fourth time this season that Collier, the 29th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has been active.

Collier had played just 60 snaps before Monday and was last active for a game Nov. 14 at Green Bay.

Collier got the call for Monday night’s game ahead of Robert Nkemdiche, who has played in six games this season but was declared inactive for Monday night.

Collier and Nkemdiche were inactive for last Sunday’s loss to Arizona due in part to Seattle having to have an extra defensive back active. But generally, Collier and Nkemdiche have alternated being active.

Collier saw action early in the team’s defensive line rotations, mostly on early downs.

Collier started all 16 games for the Seahawks last season and had appeared to be establishing a role for himself after a rough rookie season in which he was held to 151 snaps in 11 games due to injuries.

Fuller gets the start at left guard

Kyle Fuller got the start at left guard with Damien Lewis out with a hyperextended elbow suffered in the Arizona game.

It’s unclear how quickly Lewis will be back.

“We are giving him a break on that to get him back to full speed,” Carroll said Saturday.

It was only the fourth time this season Seattle had to make a change to its starting offensive line due to injuries.

Fuller started the first seven games of the season at center before being replaced by Ethan Pocic, who was the starter at center last year but battled a hamstring injury in camp and then suffered a knee injury in the opener.

Seattle also had signed Phil Haynes from the practice squad Saturday as depth on the line, and Carroll this week had been vague about who would fill in for Lewis while foreshadowing it would be Fuller.

“We have a couple of different things that we can do there, but Kyle has played the most and we like the fact that he has been on the field a lot,” Carroll said.

Injuries force shuffle at running back

With Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) out, the Seahawks had a different look to their running back rotation.

Seattle again started Alex Collins but had DeeJay Dallas as his backup and the primary third-down/two-minute back, a role Homer typically holds.

Seattle also elevated rookie Josh Johnson off the practice squad for the first time this season.

Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent from Louisiana-Monroe, led the Seahawks in rushing in the preseason with 74 yards on 23 carries and has been on the practice squad all season.

“He runs with real good pad level,” Schneider said before the game. “He’s got really good speed, an explosive guy we really liked him in the draft.”

And while Carroll said Saturday he wouldn’t rule out that Penny could go on injured reserve, Schneider expressed some optimism Monday night, saying that Penny is “doing well with his recovery. … He said he had a good week.” He said the injury statuses of Penny and Homer would be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Schneider also said in his pregame radio appearance that receiver Penny Hart would “get some touches’’ in the backfield.

Hart played some running back in high school.

Other notes

— As expected, former UW standout Sidney Jones got the start at left cornerback with Tre Brown out for the year following a knee injury suffered against Arizona. Jones started four games earlier this season at left corner before losing the job to Brown.

— Among Seattle’s other inactives were quarterback Jacob Eason, center Dakoda Shepley and cornerback Nigel Warrior.

— The Seahawks also elevated second-year cornerback Gavin Heslop off the practice squad for the second straight week to add depth. Heslop cannot be activated again this season. Seattle could in future weeks have Warrior active, instead. Warrior was activated off IR this week. Heslop again saw action on special teams.

— WFT made one significant roster move before the game, activating tight end Logan Thomas off injured reserve. Thomas has 72 receptions for 670 yards last season and had 12 for 117 in four games this year before suffering a hamstring injury that caused him to miss six games.