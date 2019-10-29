Surely, it was not for a lack of effort that the Seattle Seahawks didn’t get anything done at Tuesday’s 1 p.m. NFL trade deadline.

Pete Carroll on Monday said he was hopeful that the action around the league would escalate ahead of the deadline, but he didn’t think that much would happen.

“It seems kind of quiet,” he said.

He was right.

The trade deadline has passed without any moves for the Seahawks — and without any major moves anywhere in the NFL.

That means Rashaad Penny is staying put as the Seahawks’ No. 2 running back, and it means whatever additions the Seahawks might want to make going forward — at tight end, center or wherever — will have to be done on the waiver wire.

Teams had reportedly called the Seahawks inquiring about Penny’s availability, and the Detroit Lions were one team specifically linked to Penny.

The Seahawks’ 2018 first-round pick out of San Diego State, Penny has had carries in just four games this season, with 30 rushes for 153 yards and one touchdown. He was limited for several weeks by a hamstring injury.

Penny did have eight carries for 55 yards in Sunday’s victory at Atlanta, his first touches in more than three weeks.

“He looked great,” Carroll said. “I thought he hit the line of scrimmage really hard and was very productive. It was really good; (he) was really fast.”

Roos promoted from practice squad

The Seahawks did announce one minor move Tuesday: Guard Jordan Roos has been promoted from the practice squad.

He takes the roster spot of center Justin Britt, who was formally placed on the injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Sunday.

Carroll said Britt’s injury will require “major repair.”

This is the second time this season that Roos has been promoted from the practice squad. He was on the 53-man roster for two weeks earlier this month — when D.J. Fluker was out with a hamstring injury — but was inactive for both games.

The Seahawks initially signed Roos in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue.