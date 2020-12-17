A year ago around this time the Seahawks were suddenly scrambling for running backs, losing Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in a three-week span in December.

Now, as another season nears its end, the Seahawks will soon be faced with the “good problem’’ of trying to figure out how to divide the snaps and carries in a crowded backfield.

Carson and Carlos Hyde have each returned to full duty in recent weeks, and as soon as Sunday’s game at Washington could be joined by Penny.

Penny, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, officially returned to practice last week after recovering from a knee injury suffered last Dec. 8, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice before the team has to activate him to the 53-player roster or put him back on IR.

But the way coaches tell it, the only question about Penny is when he’ll be back on the roster, not if.

“He looks terrific,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters via Zoom Thursday. “He’s looking fast, he’s looking explosive…. I think he just looks as good as you could expect him to. I think he’s getting really close to being ready to go.’’

Quarterback Russell Wilson was equally as effusive about how Penny has looked when he talked after practice.

“I’m super excited for Penny just how hard he’s worked his tail off just to get back from the injury that he had and how confident he’s looking out there,’’ Wilson said of Penny, who had 370 yards and a team-best 5.7 yards per carry average last year before being injured, including a career-high 129 yards on 14 carries against the Eagles two weeks before he was sidelined.

The Seahawks could play it cautious and wait another week to bring Penny back for the Dec. 27 showdown for the NFC West against the Rams — the team against which he was injured a year ago.

But having a game to get his feet wet some before the Rams contest might make sense, too, especially if the team thinks Penny is truly ready to play again after recovering from an ACL injury.

Once Penny comes back then the question will be how to fit him in with Carson and Hyde. But one role Penny could fill is the two-minute/third-down back position, especially with Travis Homer continuing to deal with a knee injury (Homer could go on IR to open up a roster spot for Penny).

But Schottenheimer said what you’d expect — it’s a lot better dealing with a full backfield than the depleted group Seattle had at the end of last season, when the Seahawks had to bring back Marshawn Lynch or Robert Turbin, or even earlier this year when the Seahawks had to call up Alex Collins and Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad to see significant action.

“There was one game we were trying guys out and seeing ‘okay, hey can you run the ball? Can you do this, can you do that?’’’ Schottenheimer said. “So it’s a good situation to have. And what I’ve noticed is these guys all cheer for each other. They’re competing, they want to be great. But if Chris scores, Carlos is excited. If Rashaad would rip off a big run last year Chris would be excited. So they cheer for each other, and that friendly competition is cool to see.’’

In fact, making sure the team had enough depth to avoid what happened a year ago was one reason the team signed Hyde last spring — especially with Penny still in rehab mode.

Despite that, the midseason injuries to Carson and Hyde illustrated anew that a team can never really have enough depth at running back, something Schottenheimer said should never be taken for granted.

“For me, as the guy that’s got to call the plays, it makes it a little bit easier, knowing that you’re pretty deep there,’’ Schottenheimer said.

Dunlap, Shell among 7 to sit out practice

Among the seven Seahawks to sit out practice Thursday were two starters the team hopes will be able to play Sunday — right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (foot).

The Seahawks could just be giving each player as much time as possible to recover, with coach Pete Carroll saying earlier this week each would be decisions made closer to gametime.

Still, that each remains out would seem to at least make it a little more in question if they will be able to play. Dunlap did not play against the Jets while Shell returned after missing two games but then left shortly before halftime after re-injuring his ankle.

Others who were out were: Homer (knee), G/T Jamarco Jones (groin), S Damarious Randall (foot), LT Duane Brown (knee/resting vet), G Mike Iupati (knee/neck/resting vet).

RB Chris Carson (foot) and OL Phil Haynes (groin) were each limited with everyone else on the 53-player roster a full participant.

Schottenheimer says focus on Seahawks, not being a head coach

A report over the weekend from ESPN’s Adam Schefter stated Schottenheimer could be a candidate for the head coaching job at Houston, which fired Bill O’Brien earlier this season and is currently being coached by interim Romeo Crennel.

Schottenheimer, 47, is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer and said being a head coach is an obvious goal.

But he said Thursday it’s one best left for talking about after the season.

“I’d love to be a head coach,’’ Schottenheimer said. “Those things are flattering, but they don’t help you beat a really good Washington team. So, I’m honored to be in that consideration, but I’m really focused on doing what I can to play well against really one of the best defenses we’ve played this year.’’

Schottenheimer said he has had five previous interviews to be a head coach, coming during his time as coordinator of the Jets from 2006-2011 and Rams from 2012-14, including with the Jets when they instead hired Rex Ryan in 2009, and with the Jaguars in 2013 when Jacksonville instead hired then-Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Seahawks reportedly to sign Alex Boone, add 2 others to practice squad

The Seahawks plan to sign veteran guard Alex Boone to the practice squad, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Boone, 33, has 86 career starts with the 49ers, Vikings and Cardinals but has not played since 2017.

His signing would not happen until next week once he passes COVID-19 testing protocols. Boone would add experienced depth on the practice squad and some roster flexibility with the ability to elevate players to the active roster from the PS twice each season.

Seattle filled out its 16-player practice for this week on Thursday signing offensive tackles Wyatt Miller and Andrew Jones.

Miller, an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida in 2019, has not played in an NFL game but has been on the rosters of the Jets, Bengals and the Cowboys. He has not been on a roster since Septemner.

Jones was an undrafted rookie free agent this year who played at Florida Tech and Wheaton College.