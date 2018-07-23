Is it Russell Wilson or someone else at the top of our list?

We are counting down to the start of Seahawks training camp, which begins Thursday. The countdown, though, ends now as we look at players rated 1-10 of the 90 on the team’s roster heading into camp.

10. Justin Britt

Position: Center.

Potential role in 2018: Starting center for the third straight season.

Main competition: Realistically none.

Why he’s ranked here: A three-year extension worth up to $27 million given to Britt a year ago showed what the team thinks of his ability and a signal that it wanted to begin stabilizing the line. Last year was a struggle for everyone on the line, Britt included. But the hope is that his third year as the team’s center coupled with a new OL coach, offensive scheme tweaks and the presence of Duane Brown for an entire season will result in an improved season. The team picked up an option on Britt’s contract in the spring that keeps him under contract through the 2020 season.

9. Shaquill Griffin

Position: Cornerback.

Potential role in 2018: Starting left cornerback, stepping into the spot Richard Sherman held since 2011.

Main competition: Realistically, none.

Why he’s ranked here: That the team sees Griffin as its next great cornerback became apparent in the spring when he was moved to the left side from the right side that he had played as a rookie. That makes him the literal successor to Richard Sherman, who had manned the left side — which is to the QB’s right — since becoming a starter midway through the 2011 season. Griffin said in the spring he viewed the move as no big deal. But opponents are sure to take note and take their shots at finding out if Griffin can be the same kind of shutdown corner Sherman was.

8. Bradley McDougald

Position: Safety.

Potential role in 2018: If Earl Thomas is with the Seahawks then McDougald is projected to be the starting strong safety. If Thomas is traded or misses games in a hold out, McDougald will likely replace him at free safety.

Main competition: Maurice Alexander, Delano Hill.

Why he’s ranked here: McDougald looms as potentially being as vital as any player on the team depending on how the Earl Thomas situation evolves. As noted, should Thomas sit out or be traded, then McDougald likely becomes free safety. Seattle has played only seven games without Thomas starting at free safety since Pete Carroll became coach in 2010. If Thomas is back in his usual place, then McDougald is the likely starting strong safety, where all he has to do is become the permanent replacement for Kam Chancellor.

7. Frank Clark

Position: Defensive end.

Potential role in 2018: Clark is expected to play primarily at right defensive end.

Main competition: Marcus Smith.

Why he’s ranked here: With Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril gone, Clark becomes the leader of the defensive line and the only player on the team with the proven ability to consistently get pressure on the quarterback for an entire season. Clark, though, is also entering the final year of his rookie deal and made it clear in the spring he would like that taken care of sooner rather than later when he skipped OTAs. Either way — if Clark gets a big, new deal before the season or if he enters the year with his future still uncertain — that’ll be an added dynamic worth watching.

6. K.J. Wright

Position: Linebacker.

Potential role in 2018: Wright will again be the team’s starting weakside linebacker.

Main competition: Shaquem Griffin is vying to be the backup to Wright.

Why he’s ranked here: Wright is one of four players on the roster who has been with the team uninterrupted since 2011 (the others being Jon Ryan, Thomas and Doug Baldwin) and will again team with Bobby Wagner to form one of the best inside linebacking duos in the NFL. But his future is also somewhat hazy as he is entering the final year of his contract and will be 30 before next season. In that backdrop is the specter of Griffin, one of the team’s prized 2018 draft picks, competing as his backup and potential heir apparent. But for 2018, Wright becomes an even more valuable presence in the locker room with the loss of so many other veterans.

5. Duane Brown

Position: Left tackle.

Potential role in 2018: Starting left tackle, giving the Seahawks their most stability at this position heading into a season since 2015.

Main competition: None.

Why he’s ranked here: A big part of Carroll’s excitement about the offensive line this season is that Brown will be around for the full year, and hopefully also healthy (it’s worth remembering he not only was acquired in late October but then suffered a pretty severe ankle injury in his second game with Seattle that hampered him the rest of the season). Brown’s presence marks the first time since 2015 that Seattle enters a camp with a proven and unquestioned left tackle. Like a few others mentioned above, Brown is also entering the final year of his contract and an extension could be in theoffing soon.

4. Earl Thomas

Position: Free safety.

Potential role in 2018: Assuming he’s on the roster when the season begins, Thomas will be the starting free safety for the ninth straight season and potentially the only player on the roster left from Pete Carroll’s first season in 2010.

Main competition: His contract.

Why he’s ranked here: Maybe Thomas should be higher given what he has meant to the Seahawks during his career. But the uncertainty over his future and the could that could hang over the team as a result moves him down a couple spots for now. At this point, what may be the unlikeliest scenario is Thomas getting the kind of multi-year, big-money ($13-14 million APY) he undoubtedly wants. But if he shows up and plays — extension or no extension — the Seahawks are still counting on Thomas to be the same player he always has been.

3. Doug Baldwin

Position: Receiver.

Potential role in 2018: Again the team’s number receiver, likely again to line up most often in the slot.

Main competition: None.



Why he’s ranked here: Baldwin figures to just keep moving up the team’s record books in 2018. He needs 29 receptions to pass John L. Williams for the third most in team history behind only Steve Largent and Brian Blades (with 441, he’s 138 behind Blades for second), and needs 501 yards to pass Darrell Jackson for the third most in team history, again behind only Largent and Blades. And with four touchdowns he’ll pass Jackson to move into second in team history behind only Largent.

2. Bobby Wagner

Position: Middle linebacker.

Potential role in 2018: He’ll be the team’s starter in the middle for the seventh straight season.

Main competition: None.

Why he’s ranked here: Wagner has been voted a defensive team captain by teammates two of the last three years, so it’s not as if he hasn’t already been a significant leader. But his leadership takes on more significance this season with so many other strong, veteran voices gone. Wagner enters the season with 778 tackles and needs just 36 to move past Joe Nash (780) and Keith Butler (813) into second on the team’s all-time list. Eugene Robinson is first with 984, a total Wagner could well reach in 2019.

1. Russell Wilson

Position: Quarterback.

Potential role in 2018: Starting quarterback for the seventh straight season.

Main competition: None,

Why he’s ranked here: So the hope is that the Seahawks won’t have to rely on Wilson quite as much as a year ago, when he accounted for all but one of the team’s touchdowns either passing or running. But that hardly means they won’t still need him as much as ever. The hope is that the coaching staff changes will reinvigorate Wilson and smooth out the slow starts that were really the only thing anyone could realistically complain about in 2017.