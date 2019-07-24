Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The measure of a good NFL football team isn’t just its starting lineup, or its 53-man roster.

Just as important, the way the Seahawks have always viewed it, anyway, is assembling the best-possible 90-man roster to enter training camp.

And to give a sense of who those 90 players are as training camp begins Thursday, we compiled our annual ranking of the team’s entire roster, from top to bottom. Let’s take a look at them all in one spot:

90-76 | Who’s at the bottom?

75-61 | Some veteran players start to make the list

60-46 | Where will Shaquem Griffin fit in this season?

45-31 | A lot of rookies expected to play key roles

30-21 | Is it time for DK Metcalf to make an appearance?

20-11 | Kickers, corners and more

10-1 | Who will top the list?

Love our list? Disagree with it? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

