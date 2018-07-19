As we get halfway through our rating of all 90 players on the Seahawks' roster heading into training camp, the position battles start to heat up and we begin to see players who look like they could have a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

Let’s continue with our ranking of the Seahawks’ roster with players 60-46, the area where we begin to discuss those who head into training camp looking like they could have a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

60. Jacob Martin

Position: Defensive end.

Potential role in 2018: Backup end and special teamer.

Main competition: Barkevious Mingo, Marcus Smith.

Why he’s ranked here: A sixth-round pick out of Temple, Martin projects as a player who may need a year on the practice squad. But Seattle also has lots of needs for pass rushing and opportunities for young players to make their mark. With Frank Clark and Dion Jordan out during minicamp Martin got some valuable reps with the number one defense. But the truest test for the readiness of all rookies is when the pads first come on during training camp.

59. Alex McGough

Position: Quarterback.

Potential role in 2018: Backup QB behind Russell Wilson.

Main competition: Austin Davis.

Why he’s ranked here: McGough was a standout of rookie minicamp but battled inconsistency during the rest of the offseason program and Davis may have a slight lead heading into camp due to experience alone. Expect McGough to get a lot of work in the preseason, though, so the Seahawks can get a good look at what it may have in the seventh-round pick out of Florida International.

58. Isaiah Battle

Position: Offensive lineman.

Potential role in 2018: Backup tackle.

Main competition: Jamarco Jones, Rees Odhiambo, George Fant.

Why he’s ranked here: A fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2015 supplemental draft, Battle was acquired last year from KC for a seventh-round pick to add depth after George Fant’s injury. He figures to get a long look in camp to see if he can fill a backup tackle role.

57. Tanner McEvoy

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2018: Backup receiver and special teamer.

Main competition: David Moore, Marcus Johnson, Damore’ea Stringfellow.

Why he’s ranked here: McEvoy has made the roster the last two seasons due in large part to special teams — his 264 special teams snaps were third most on the team and more than the 213 he saw as a receiver. But that role might be harder to carve out this season with the Seahawks having some intriguing additions and young receivers vying for roster spots. McEvoy figures to have to show more consistency receiving this camp to make it again.

56. Jon Ryan

Position: Punter.

Potential role in 2018: Starting punter.

Main competition: Michael Dickson.

Why he’s ranked here: Usually Ryan would rank a lot higher on a list like this. But the assumption heading into camp is that Dickson — whom the Seahawks traded up to take in the fifth round — will win the job, and Seattle isn’t going to keep two punters. Still, Ryan won’t go away easily and coach Pete Carroll indicated the team will use both liberally during the preseason. At the least Ryan will make Dickson earn the job.

55. Mike Tyson

Position: Safety/cornerback.

Potential role in 2018: Backup cornerback and safety.

Main competition: DeAndre Elliott, Tedric Thompson, Maurice Alexander.

Why he’s ranked here: Tyson, a sixth-round pick in 2017, has been used largely as a slot corner by the Seahawks. But when Earl Thomas sat out minicamp the Seahawks moved Tyson back to safety, a position he also played in college. That versatility could come in handy as the Seahawks sort out their secondary either with or without Thomas.

54. DeAndre Elliott

Position: Cornerback.

Potential role in 2018: Backup nickelback.

Main competition: Mike Tyson.

Why he’s ranked here: Elliott, who played 13 games in 2016 before suffering a season-ending injury in the final preseason game last year, can play either inside or outside at corner. But his best entree to the roster is likely as a backup nickel corner behind Justin Coleman. But as noted, Tyson is also being used inside.

53. David Moore

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2018: Backup receiver and special teamer.

Main competition: Marcus Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Damore’ea Stringfellow.

Why he’s ranked here: Moore was one of the stars of the offseason program and will make a legit run at one of the final receiver spots on the roster. It’s worth remembering the team thought enough of him last year to promote him to the 53-man roster in November when it got wind another team wanted to sign him off the practice squad. A seventh-round pick in 2017, the 6-foot, 215-pounder also potentially provides a good mix of size and speed.

52. Khalid Hill

Position: Fullback.

Potential role in 2018: Starting fullback, special teamer.

Main competition: Jalston Fowler, Tre Madden.

Why he’s ranked here: An undrafted free agent from Michigan, the 6-2, 263-pounder is the most physically imposing of the three fullbacks on Seattle’s roster, and with the Seahawks likely to want to use fullbacks more in lead-blocking roles this season that could give him an edge. So, too, the fact he played some tight end in college and theoretically could be used in some receiving roles, as well.

51. Dontae Johnson

Position: Cornerback.

Potential role in 2018: Backup/competition at right cornerback spot.

Main competition: Byron Maxwell.

Why he’s ranked here: Johnson, who started all 16 games at right cornerback for the 49ers last season, was signed in April to add competition and veteran depth following the departure of Richard Sherman. With the move of Shaquill Griffin to left corner, Johnson is likely to compete with Maxwell for the right corner spot. Johnson sat out minicamp after suffering a broken foot earlier in the offseason program so he’ll be one to watch early from a health standpoint.

50. Marcus Smith

Position: Defensive end/linebacker.

Potential role in 2018: Rotational rush end and maybe some strongside linebacker.

Main competition: Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin.

Why he’s ranked here: A former first-round pick of the Eagles, Smith played 14 games for the Seahawks last season at defensive end. But he switched numbers to 44 in the offseason and listed by the Seahawks as a linebacker and could get used at strongside linebacker, as well. Given the team’s needs for pass rushing, though, it won’t be a surprise if Seattle adds some rush ends who become available as camp progresses.

49. Austin Davis

Position: Quarterback.

Potential role in 2018: Backup QB to Russell Wilson.

Main competition: Alex McGough.

Why he’s ranked here: Davis was also the team’s backup last season but got on the field for just two snaps, one a kneeldown. He’s back for another run at the backup job with the potential added advantage that he played for Seattle’s new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer when he was with the Rams (for whom he started half of the 2014 season). The Seahawks could again try what they did last year — keep Davis as the backup and try to get McGough on the practice squad (last season, it was Trevone Boykin going to the practice squad). But that will depend on how ready the Seahawks think McGough would be and if they’d worry about losing him if they tried to get him on the PS.

48. Tyler Ott

Position: Snapper.

Potential role in 2018: Snapper.

Main competition: Tanner Carew.

Why he’s ranked here: Ott held the snapping job last year without any real hiccups. But after a year when almost all of the special teams were not quite where they had been in the past the Seahawks brought in Carew as competition. It’s hard to get much of a sense yet of who is where in that competition so we’re giving the edge for now to Ott based on experience.

47. Brandon Marshall

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2018: Third or fourth receiver.

Main competition: Amara Darboh, David Moore, Marcus Johnson.

Why he’s ranked here: Marshall is the biggest wildcard on the roster. One of the leading receivers in NFL history, he’s now 34 and coming off ankle and toe surgeries and admitted when he signed with the Seahawks in May he had few other offers, ultimately taking what is a low-risk deal for Seattle of $1.1 million for one season with just $90,000 guaranteed. While no one is anticipating a return to his glory years, Seattle thinks Marshall could at least be a factor as a big target in the red zone.

46. J.D. McKissic

Position: Running back.

Potential role in 2018: Backup tailback, specifically on third downs, and backup returner.

Main competition: C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis.

Why he’s ranked here: McKissic showed a knack for big plays last season in the running game (71 of his 187 yard came on four of his 46 attempts) and is an obvious threat as a receiver. But especially with the addition of Rashaad Penny it’s hard to see McKissic getting a real serious look at being an everydown back. But he has real value in a complementary role and on special teams (he made the roster last season in part as insurance for Tyler Lockett as a returner though he ended up not having a single return all season) and might again sneak his way on the roster, though much will depend on Prosise, who has had well-chronicled durability issues his first two seasons.