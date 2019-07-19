The countdown continues with numbers 45-31, where we begin looking at some players who could be starters, and some who could be key players but also will have to fight for a roster spot.

45. Defensive back Ugo Amadi

Potential role in 2019: Backup safety, slot corner, returner.

Main competition: Akeem King, Kalan Reed.

Why he’s ranked here: Amadi, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, spent most of the offseason working as a safety but is expected to get a long look at the slot corner spot once training camp begins. He also will be tried as a returner, and maybe specifically on punts, an area where Seattle could use some depth.

44. Guard Phil Haynes

Potential role in 2019: Backup at each guard position.

Main competition: Ethan Pocic, Jordan Simmons, Jordan Roos.

Why he’s ranked here: Haynes was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday when the rookies reported, so that might mean this ranking is a little high if the injury proves something that could knock him out for a while. But Haynes ended the offseason program earning raves from coaches and teammates for his quick assimilation of the playbook — he spent a few practices working with the starters in the absence of injured veterans — giving reason to think he could earn a roster spot as a rookie.

43. Offensive Jamarco Jones

Potential role in 2019: Backup swing tackle.

Main competition: Elijah Nkansah.

Why he’s ranked here: Jones was an early training camp standout last season before suffering an ankle injury that ended his season. He’s healthy now and will compete to be a backup at both tackle spots. With George Fant assured a spot on the roster behind starters Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi, there may be a spot for only one more tackle on the 53-man roster.

42. Linebacker Cody Barton

Potential role in 2019: Backup middle linebacker.

Main competition: Austin Calitro.

Why he’s ranked here: Barton, taken in the second round out of Utah, can play either inside linebacking spot but spent the offseason program working in the middle, where he is being groomed to be the backup to Bobby Wagner in 2019, and maybe a replacement someday down the road.

41. Defensive end Rasheem Green

Potential role in 2019: Starter or rotational player at defensive end.

Main competition: L.J. Collier, Quinton Jefferson, Branden Jackson.

Why he’s ranked here: A third-round pick in 2018, Green had a standout preseason and then a disappointing regular season that wasn’t helped by an ankle injury. Green needs to show this year he can sustain the success he had in the preseason last year.

40. Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic

Potential role in 2019: Backup at every spot on the offensive line.

Main competition: Phil Haynes, Jordan Simmons, Joey Hunt.

Why he’s ranked here: A second-round pick in 2017, Pocic is another player for whom 2019 looms as a vital season for his Seattle and NFL future. He was a starter when 2018 began but lost his job due to injury and then the emergence of the veteran guard duo of J.R. Sweezy and D.J. Fluker. Pocic, though, has value in being able to play every offensive line position including center — Pocic, Joey Hunt and Justin Britt are the only listed centers on the roster — and that versatility may keep him around.

39. Receiver Gary Jennings

Potential role in 2019: Fourth or fifth receiver and in the regular rotation.

Main competition: Amara Darboh, Keenan Reynolds, John Ursua, Malik Turner.

Why he’s ranked here: The Seahawks didn’t see a lot out of Jennings in the offseson program while he recovered from a hamstring injury. The team says it plans to use Jennings everywhere, though slot could end up being a natural fit.

38. Defensive tackle Al Woods

Potential role in 2019: Tackle specializing in playing on run downs.

Main competition: Jamie Meder, Demarcus Christmas.

Why he’s ranked here: A nine-year veteran, Woods was brought in to add some veteran depth to a young tackle corps and hopefully help the run defense.

37. Safety Shalom Luani

Potential role in 2019: Backup at both free and strong safety.

Main competition: Marquise Blair, Tedric Thompson, Lano Hill.

Why he’s ranked here: With injuries to many other safeties, Luani spent the offseason program often working as the starter at strong safety alongside Tedric Thompson. And until others get healthy and show they are worthy of the job, he can’t be discounted for potentially earning a spot again this season.

36. Tight end Nick Vannett

Potential role in 2019: Regular in the tight end rotation.

Main competition: Jacob Hollister, Ed Dickson.

Why he’s ranked here: A third-round pick in 2016, Vannett had his best year year in 2018, starting nine games. But the addition of Hollister adds some intrigue to how the tight end position will shake out, especially since the Seahawks figure to keep only three.

35. Safety Marquise Blair

Potential role in 2019: Backup or starter at strong safety.

Main competition: Lano Hill, Tedric Thompson, Shalom Luani.

Why he’s ranked here: A second-round pick out of Utah, Blair is expected to be given a shot to win immediate playing time at strong safety. But he was hobbled by a hamstring injury late in the offseason program that lingered enough that he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list this week making it a little harder to read how quickly he’ll be able to contribute.

34. Linebacker/rush end Jacob Martin

Potential role in 2019: Rush end and strongside linebacker.

Main competition: Cassius Marsh, Barkevious Mingo.

Why he’s ranked here: Martin came on strong at the end of his rookie season with all three of his sacks and six of his eight quarterback hits in the final seven games of the season as well as a career-high four tackles in the playoff loss at Dallas. Listed as a linebacker last season, Seattle now lists him as a defensive end, indicating the rush end role they view him primarily playing. But he could factor in some at strongside linebacker, as well, if needed.

33. Linebacker Barkevious Mingo

Potential role in 2019: Starting or backup strongside linebacker, rotational pass rusher.

Main competition: Jacob Martin, Cassius Marsh, Shaquem Griffin.

Why he’s ranked here: Mingo was the team’s primary strongside linebacker last season. But that role this year figures to go to Mychal Kendricks. That, coupled with the fact Seattle could save $4.2 million releasing Mingo, make him an obvious potential salary cap casualty. But Mingo was also one of Seattle’s best special teams players last season — his 373 special teams snaps were 94 more than anyone else — and the Seahawks seem to be trying to find a way to keep him around by saying they will use him more as a rush end this season. Seeing how well that works will be one of the many intriguing stories of camp.

32. Safety Tedric Thompson

Potential role in 2019: Starter or backup at free safety.

Main competition: Lano Hill, Marquise Blair, Shalom Luani, Ugo Amadi.

Why he’s ranked here: Several of the players listed above aren’t free safeties and, as such, aren’t direct competitors to Thompson. But in a way, all the safeties are competing against each other for playing time and roster spots as the only really sure thing is that Bradley McDougald will start at free or strong, with the rest all battling to show who would be the best to pair alongside of him. Thompson has the most experience of any other safety on the roster with 10 starts last season.

31. Tight end Ed Dickson

Potential role in 2019: Starting tight end.

Main competition: Will Dissly, Nick Vannett, Jacob Hollister.

Why he’s ranked here: Dickson is another potential salary cap casualty — the Seahawks could save $2.6 million this year releasing him. But he turned in some big plays last season once he got healthy after missing the first six, including making four catches in the playoff loss at Dallas, and the Seahawks may want to keep him around as a steadying force.