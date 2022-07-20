The opening of Seahawks’ training camp is now just a week away, July 27.

As camp approaches we’re counting down every Seahawk on the roster. Today, players 70-61 in our rankings.

70. OL Greg Eiland

Potential role in 2022: Eiland spent last season on the practice squad as a backup offensive tackle but also played some guard during the offseason program. He figures to get a shot to compete as a backup swing player on the line.

Why he’s ranked here: Eiland played both tackle and guard in 34 career starts at Mississippi State, where he was teammates with first-round pick Charles Cross. Showing versatility will give him a chance to stick around.

69. LB Jon Rhattigan

Potential role in 2022: The Army grad suffered an ACL injury against the Rams in December, and it’s unclear how ready he will be for training camp. But once healthy, he’ll compete for a backup spot as an inside linebacker and on special teams.

Why he’s ranked here: Rhattigan emerged as one of Seattle’s better special teams players after being elevated to the 53-man roster in September and making 10 tackles. But his health is a question as camp begins, and the rookie additions at linebacker won’t make it easy to earn a spot again.

68. LB Tanner Muse

Potential role in 2022: A 2020 third-round pick of the Raiders out of Clemson, Muse is in a similar situation to Rhattigan, competing for a backup linebacker spot and as a special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: Muse had 100 special teams snaps last season after joining the Seahawks in September. Seattle will give him a long look in camp to see if it can tap into the potential that got him drafted as high as he did.

67. TE Tyler Mabry

Potential role in 2022: Mabry spent last season mostly on the practice squad but played in eight games, mostly as an injury fill-in, and he’ll vie for a similar role this year.

Why he’s ranked here: Mabry and rookie tight Cade Brewer are the only TEs on Seattle’s roster other than the top three of Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, which seems to indicate the team likes what it has.

66. CB Michael Jackson

Potential role in 2022: Jackson spent all last season on the practice squad after being signed in September after he was cut by New England, but saw action in two late-season games.

Why he’s ranked here: With two promising rookies in Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, it’ll be harder to make the 53-man roster at corner this year.

65. WR Aaron Fuller

Potential role in 2022: After spending the last two years on the practice squad, Fuller will try again to make the 53-man. Replicating some of the return ability he showed at UW would help his cause greatly.

Why he’s ranked here: That Fuller has been on the PS for two years shows the team sees potential. But this feels like a make-or-break year for Fuller to stick around.

64. DT Myles Adams

Potential role in 2022: Adams, who saw action in two games late in the year in the team’s defensive tackle rotation, figures to again be at least on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Seattle has a pretty set veteran base-down DT rotation (Al Woods, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone) so making the 53-man roster won’t be easy. But the 6-2, 290-pound Adams has shown promise since signing with Seattle late in the 2020 season.

63. S Bubba Bolden

Potential role in 2022: An undrafted rookie free agent out of Miami, Bolden is one of a handful of first-year players who will be vying for at least a spot on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: The perception of Bolden, a highly rated recruit who began his career at USC, is that inconsistencies in tackling led to him going undrafted. But if he shows well in that area, a practice squad spot at the least would seem in the offing.

62. RB Josh Johnson

Potential role in 2022: Johnson, who led the Seahawks in rushing in the preseason a year ago, will again battle for a backup spot at running back.

Why he’s ranked here: Chris Carson’s availability will help determine how much of a shot any of the depth running backs have to make the roster. But Johnson showed well a year ago when given chances in the preseason.

61. S Josh Jones

Potential role in 2022: Veteran of 26 NFL starts will vie for a backup spot behind Jamal Adams at strong safety.

Why he’s ranked here: Jones, signed by Seattle last December, made 10 tackles in the regular-season finale win at Arizona last year and was re-signed by Seattle in May. But he’ll have to stave off some of the promising UDFA safeties to stick around again.