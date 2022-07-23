As we continue our countdown of the players on the Seahawks roster heading into training camp we’ve reached the point of assessing some former first-round picks and players who have come, gone and returned.

Onto the list.

40. Defensive end L.J. Collier

Potential role in 2022: In the rotation at defensive end in the base defense and tackle in the nickel.

Why he’s ranked here: The Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2019, Collier has one shot left to validate that selection. There’s a feeling around the team that Collier’s skills could be a better fit in the 3-4 scheme they plan to use more of in 2022.

39. Defensive end Alton Robinson

Potential role in 2022: In the rotation at end and especially in pass-rush situations.

Why he’s ranked here: Robinson had an uneven second year in 2021, going through some stretches where he barely saw the field and finishing the season with one sack and three QB hits. He had four sacks as a rookie in 2020. The Seahawks are hoping for a bounce-back year.

38. Safety/cornerback Ugo Amadi

Potential role in 2022: Competing for the nickel corner job and as a backup safety.

Why he’s ranked here: Amadi has started 11 games the past two seasons as a nickel corner, but veteran free agent signee Justin Coleman was running as the first-team nickel during the offseason program. Amadi saw significant time at safety. Amadi is entering the final year of his rookie contract and with a cap number of $2.7 million — $2.5 million of which can be saved if he is released. He’ll have to earn his way onto the roster.

37. Running back DeeJay Dallas

Potential role in 2022: Backup running back and serving primarily as a third-down/two-minute back as well as being a core special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: Dallas has almost identical rushing stats in his two seasons — 34 for 108 in 2020 and 33-138 in 2021 — and the addition of Ken Walker III won’t make it easier to get in the rotation this year, barring injuries.

36. Left guard Phil Haynes

Potential role in 2022: Backup at right guard behind veteran Gabe Jackson and insurance policy at all the interior OL spots.

Why he’s ranked here: Haynes played well in two late-season starts — one at left guard the other at right — and was re-signed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in the offseason. He worked with the first team at right guard throughout the offseason program with Jackson recovering from knee surgery.

35. Running back Travis Homer

Potential role in 2022: Similar to Dallas — competing for time in the running-back rotation but likely to work mostly in the third-down/two-minute role and play special teams.

Why he’s ranked here: Homer is facing a key season as he is in the last year of his rookie deal. He was cited by coaches as being one of the standouts of the offseason program. Regardless of his running-back role his special-teams versatility makes him valuable.

34. Tight end Colby Parkinson

Potential role in 2022: Third tight end behind Noah Fant and Will Dissly.

Why he’s ranked here: Parkinson has battled injuries his first two seasons in the NFL and has just seven catches for 49 yards. But he was healthy throughout the offseason program, and the team is hoping he can make a big leap in production this year, though the primary tight ends will be Fant and Dissly.

33. Right tackle Jake Curhan

Potential role in 2022: Curhan enters camp competing with Abraham Lucas and Stone Forsythe at right tackle but can also play guard.

Why he’s ranked here: Curhan was a surprise last season making the roster as an undrafted free agent and playing respectably in starting at right tackle the last five games of the season. It won’t be easy to win the RT job over third-round pick Lucas, which could consign Curhan to being a depth player. He got some work at guard in the spring.

32. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone

Potential role in 2022: A key part of the team’s defensive-tackle rotation, particularly in the base defense on early downs as a run stuffer.

Why he’s ranked here: The Seahawks made clear the value they see in Mone signing him to a two-year extension in June keeping him with the team through 2024. Coach Pete Carroll wants to stop the run first on defense and Mone will again be a key part in that effort.

31. Defensive end Quinton Jefferson

Potential role in 2022: In the rotation, if not starting, as an end in the base defense and tackle in the nickel.

Why he’s ranked here: Jefferson, a fifth-round pick in 2016, is back for his third stint with the team at age 29 after signing a two-year deal worth up to $9.5 million. Jefferson had a career-high 4.5 sacks last year with the Raiders and the Seahawks will hope for more of the same.