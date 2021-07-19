Another NFL season — the 46th in Seahawks history — is almost here.

The Seahawks will report for training camp July 27 and take to the practice field at the VMAC for the first time the following day.

And that will begin the process of winnowing the opening training camp roster of 90 players to 53 for the start of the regular season Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

To help you get to know the players on the roster, it’s time again for our precamp rankings of all 90 players on the roster. Seattle technically can have 91 players on its roster due to getting an exception for International Pathway player Aaron Donkor. But as of Monday, Seattle had one opening on its roster and was at 90.

The main purpose of this is to acquaint readers with the players and give a brief overview of their potential role and chances to make the team.

But being ranked at the bottom doesn’t mean a player won’t make the team or have a long NFL career — we’ve been wrong before and will be again,

We’ll start with players 90-81 and work our way up to the top.

90. Will Sunderland

Position: Cornerback.

Potential role in 2021: Sunderland is one of 11 listed cornerbacks on the roster (which doesn’t include a few safeties who can also play corner) and will be battling to be one of the five or so the team will keep. More realistically, as is the case for a lot of free agents signed in May or later, may be attempting to catch the team’s eye for a spot on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Sunderland, who entered the NFL last season as an undrafted free agent with Green Bay, didn’t sign until June 14, meaning all he got of the offseason program was the three-day minicamp. Sunderland, who began his college career at Oklahoma and finished at Troy, has the kind of measureables Seattle likes in corners, standing 6-2 and with a 32-1/4-inch arms, which gives him a chance.

89. Dom Wood-Anderson

Position: Tight end.

Potential role in 2021: Wood-Anderson is one of six listed tight ends on the roster and is most logically vying for a spot on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Wood-Anderson didn’t sign until the end of the three-day minicamp, but he is known to Seattle coaches — he was with Seattle for much of the offseason program last year before being released in late July, which indicates Seattle sees something in Wood-Anderson, who caught 38 passes for 408 yards in two years at Tennessee, that others may not.

88. Aaron Donkor

Position: Linebacker.

Potential role in 2021: Donkor does not count against Seattle’s official 90-man roster due to his status as the team’s allotted player from the NFL’s International Pathway Player Program. Seattle can thus keep him on the practice squad all year without him counting against that roster limit, as well, which seems to make it pretty much a certainty that’s where he’ll end up this season.

Why he’s ranked here: This most logically looms as something of a redshirt season for Donkor since Seattle can keep him as something of a “free’’ player on the practice squad. Seattle will mostly be looking to see where he might fit in 2022.

87. Travis Toivonen

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2021: Hoping to force a place somewhere on the roster or practice squad as one of 12 receivers on the team heading into camp.

Why he’s ranked here: Toivonen went undrafted out of North Dakota a year ago and spent part of 2020 in the Fan Controlled Football League. He had not been on an NFL roster until Seattle signed him on June 8. He isn’t real fast, running in the 4.6 range before the 2020 draft. But at 6-4, 212 he’s the tallest receiver on the roster other than DK Metcalf.

86. Cam Sutton

Position: Tight end.

Potential role in 2021: Sutton, who signed May 26, will battle for a spot as a tight end and on special teams, and as is the case for almost all the players in this section of the rankings, a spot on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: The top of the tight end depth chart seems pretty well set, meaning it will not be easy for one of the free agents to make a real run at a roster spot. Sutton, who played two seasons at Fresno State, was in camp last year with Carolina.

85. Josh Moon

Position: Strong safety.

Potential role in 2021: Moon, who was in camp with the Jaguars in 2019 but not on a roster last year, will try to turn some heads as a potential depth player.

Why he’s ranked here: Moon had some decent moments in the preseason with Jacksonville in 2019 and was highly productive and consistent at Georgia Southern. But Seattle is pretty deep at safety.

84. Jon Rhattigan

Position: Linebacker.

Potential role in 2021: The Seahawks seem pretty set with their two-deep at linebacker. But the Army grad will try to force his way into the mix for a backup spot at the inside LB positions.

Why he’s ranked here: Rhattigan would probably have to beat out Ben Burr-Kirven to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. But the practice squad is realistic.

83. Jarrod Hewitt

Position: Defensive tackle.

Potential role in 2021: As Pete Carroll always says, you can never have enough pass rushers. If Hewitt can display any in camp, he might have a chance to stick around on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Hewitt, listed at 6-1, 290, is a longshot to make the team. But he earned a rep at Virginia Tech for playing with a high motor on every snap. And he managed 5.5 sacks last season out of the tackle spot.

82. Josh Johnson

Position: Running back.

Potential role in 2021: With five veteran running backs ahead of him on the roster, Johnson enters the season as training camp depth and competition, hoping to show he deserves a chance to stick around in one way or another.

Why he’s ranked here: Johnson was one of two undrafted rookie free agent running backs signed by Seattle in May. The other, B.J. Emmons, was cut in June. Johnson, who played at Louisiana-Monroe, was considered by some as a potential late-round pick and could be a player who will put up big numbers in preseason games with vets likely not doing much.

81. Jared Hocker

Position: Guard.

Potential role in 2021: One of six players listed solely as a guard on the roster, Hocker will battle for a spot behind starters Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis.

Why he’s ranked here: The 6-6, 327-pounder is an intriguing prospect, considered by some as a possible sixth-round pick after being a three-year starter at Texas A&M where he saw ample action on both sides. Considered a strong run blocker, so you know Pete Carroll will keep an eye on him.