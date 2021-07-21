As we count down to the beginning of Seahawks training camp we are ranking the Seahawks roster from 1-90. The countdown continues with players 70-61. As a reminder, teams begin camp with 90 players but must cut to the regular-season max of 53 by Sept. 5.

Here’s a look at players 70-61 in our countdown.

70. Pier-Olivier Lestage

Position: Guard/center.

Potential role in 2021: Lestage, who played at the University of Montreal, looks like a developmental project who would most likely be ticketed for a year on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: I have Lestage rated higher than some of the other undrafted free agent offensive linemen on this list because his ability to play center might give him a better shot to make an immediate impact, though all signs in the offseason were that Lestage will play primarily guard.

69. Brad Lundblade

Position: Guard/center.

Potential role in 2021: Count Lundblade as another who will compete to be essentially the team’s third center (assuming Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller are the first two) and earn at least a spot on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Lundblade’s name may be somewhat familiar — he was with the Seahawks briefly in the offseason in 2018 and has since been with the Jets, Panthers and Bengals, playing in one game with Carolina in 2019. So a training camp won’t be anything new for him.

68. Jake Curhan

Position: Offensive tackle/guard.

Potential role in 2021: Curhan was a right tackle at Cal but played guard for the Seahawks during minicamp. Seattle’s depth at guard is a little less certain than it is at tackle which could open the door for a surprise bid for a roster spot by someone.

Why he’s ranked here: Curhan was projected by a lot of analysts to be a late-round pick until some medical issues late in the process led to him going unselected. Seattle gave him $28,500, the most listed of any of its undrafted rookie free agents, showing the Seahawks felt pretty highly of him.

67. Cody Thompson

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2021: Another in the half-dozen or so receivers hoping to open some eyes this camp and stick around at least on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Thompson has actually been on and off Seattle’s practiced squad since October 2019, and was on it all of last season. What surely intrigues the Seahawks about Thompson to the point they want to see him play in some preseason games is some pretty rare athleticism. As Bruce Feldman of The Athletic wrote in 2018, Thompson “bench presses 365 pounds and did 22 reps at 225. Only one wide receiver at the NFL combine this year, West Virginia’s Ka’Raun White (24), did more.’’

66. Tyler Mabry

Position: Tight end.

Potential role in 2021: If Seattle has a fourth tight end going into camp, it’s Mabry, who was on the practice squad all of last season after impressing in camp. Seattle will surely keep three — Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.

Why he’s ranked here: Mabry projects as more of a blocking tight end, and with two of Seattle’s top three tight ends — Everett and Parkinson — being more receiver types, he could force his way into the mix in some capacity.

65. Danny Etling

Position: Quarterback.

Potential role in 2021: Etling will vie with Alex McGough to earn a spot on the practice squad as a third QB since Seattle has almost never kept more than two on its active roster during the Russell Wilson era.

Why he’s ranked here: Etling, who was on Seattle’s practice squad as the de facto number three QB all of last season, might have a leg up on McGough if only because his athleticism has earned him some looks at receiver by NFL teams, as well, an

64. Gavin Heslop

Position: Cornerback.

Potential role in 2021: As noted, it’s crowded at corner, with 11 on the roster. But Heslop at least has the experience of having been on the practice squad other than being active for one game in which he did not play.

Why he’s ranked here: Seattle obviously saw something it liked in Heslop to keep him on the practice squad all last year, and at 6-foot and with 32-inch arms he fits the usual Seahawks cornerback profile, even if Seattle has shown more willingness to vary from that over the last year.

63. Cade Johnson

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2021: If there’s a rookie undrafted free agent who might have the best shot to forge his way onto the roster, it’s Johnson, who played at South Dakota State and was considered by many to be among the top dozen or so players who were not selected in the 2021 draft.

Why he’s ranked here: The 5-10, 184-pounder looks like the prototypical slot receiver and was also a standout kickoff returner in college. His production alone — he had 28 receiving touchdowns in three college seasons — indicates he is one to watch. Seattle also has little experience or sure things at the bottom of its depth chart, so Johnson might be able to slide his way in.

62. Darvin Kidsy, Jr.

Position: Wide receiver.

Potential role in 2021: Count Kidsy as another who will compete for a spot on the back end of the receiver rotation or for a practice squad spot. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, he projects to be primarily a slot receiver, and he also had ample kickoff and punt return experience at Texas Southern.

Why he’s ranked here: Kidsy may be an easy one to forget about since he was only on the practice squad for a week last year and then re-signed after the season. But he does have some experience playing in five games with 37 snaps for Washington in 2018 and 2019.

61. Bryan Mills

Position: Cornerback.

Potential role in 2021: Along with Cade Johnson, Mills might have the best shot of going from UDFA to roster spot as some draft analysts considered him as potentially going as high as the fourth round. And the cornerback depth, while there’s a lot of it, is also pretty uncertain.

Why he’s ranked here: The phrase “outstanding length’’ was often used in pre-draft assessments of Mills. Now for the Seahawks to see how that translates on the field.