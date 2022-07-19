With training camp beginning next week, and with it the drama that will be the 2022 season for the Seattle Seahawks, we’re counting down every player on the team.

Here is the second installment, ranking players 80 to 71, with the goal here to give you a brief look at everyone on the roster and how they might fit in this year.

80. Wide receiver Deontez Alexander

Potential role in 2022: Alexander is one of 13 receivers on the roster entering camp. With Seattle likely to keep five or six on the initial 53, he’s likely battling for one of the three or four practice squad spots that could go to receivers.

Why he’s ranked here: The 6-1, 202-pound Alexander has an interesting background, spending much of 2018-19 with Detroit without playing in a game, and then in the CFL, XFL and the Spring League before now getting another shot with Seattle at age 25.

79. Tight end Cade Brewer

Potential role in 2022: Tight end is another spot that appears pretty set on the 53-man roster with Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. But Brewer is one of just two other TEs on the roster (the other being Tyler Mabry) giving him a good shot at a practice squad spot.

Why he’s ranked here: Was a consistent producer at Texas with 59 receptions and eight TD grabs in 33 career starts. The Seahawks will look to see if that can translate to the NFL level.

78. Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt

Potential role in 2022: Hewitt spent all last season on the practice squad and could be ticketed to a similar role again this season with the Seahawks having a pretty veteran group back at the tackle spot.

Why he’s ranked here: What the Seahawks have liked about Hewitt is his pass-rush potential inside — he had 5.5 sacks his last year at Virginia Tech — and they’ll look to see if he can show more of that this camp.

77. Running back Darwin Thompson

Potential role in 2022: The uncertainty over Chris Carson leaves Seattle’s overall depth at running back somewhat unclear, and Thompson — who has played in 26 NFL games with the Chiefs — will try to stake a claim for one of the final spots.

Why he’s ranked here: Thompson’s experience, which includes 11 snaps in KC’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers in 2020, makes him an intriguing off-the-radar player to watch in camp.

76. Wide receiver Cade Johnson

Potential role in 2022: After spending all of last season on the practice squad, the former South Dakota State star will try to stick on the 53-man roster. But the drafting of two receivers this year won’t make that an easy task.

Why he’s ranked here: Johnson showed some potential last preseason with nine receptions — the most of any Seahawks wide receiver — for 72 yards and also handled a kickoff return for 23 yards. Kickoff returning could be his way to stand out.

75. Guard Shamarious Gilmore

Potential role in 2022: Seahawks seem pretty locked in with their starting and backup guards. But Gilmore has the kind of potential that likely means he sticks around on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Gilmore set a school record at Georgia State with 60 games played and 59 starts at left guard. Expect him to get some snaps on both sides with the Seahawks in the preseason.

74. Linebacker Lakiem Williams

Potential role in 2022: Williams, who was in camp with Seattle last year and on the PS briefly at the end of the season, worked as a backup middle linebacker throughout the offseason program.

Why he’s ranked here: Williams, a Lakes High grad, started all 12 games at MLB for Syracuse in 2020, a spot where Seattle is obviously starting over with the departure of Bobby Wagner.

73. Linebacker Vi Jones

Potential role in 2022: An undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina State, played weakside linebacker and on the edge in college and will likely get used at both spots by Seattle in camp.

Why he’s ranked here: Jones is one of the more intriguing UDFAs in camp as a former four-star recruit who played two years at USC before transferring to NC State, where he was also a special teams standout along with showing lots of versatility at linebacker.

72. Linebacker Aaron Donkor

Potential role in 2022: Donkor, a native of Goettingen, Germany, spent all of last year on the practice squad with a roster exemption. Seattle again has an exemption for him on the 90-man roster, so he’ll get all of camp to try to earn a spot on the LB corps.

Why he’s ranked here: Donkor figures to get looks both on the edge and at ILB. And as long as the team has an exemption for him — all the NFC West teams received exemptions this year for their international players — he’ll be around. Certainly, he’s hoping to be with the team when it travels to Munich to play Tampa Bay on Nov. 13.

71. Cornerback John Reid

Potential role in 2022: Reid was a backup CB for Seattle last year and started two games late in the season with 204 snaps overall and will battle for a similar role this year.

Why he’s ranked here: Maybe Reid should be higher on this list. But the drafting of two corners — Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen — may make it tough to land again on the 53-man roster.