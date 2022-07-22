As we continue our ranking of the Seahawks roster in anticipation of the opening of training camp on Wednesday we’re finally getting past the halfway point with players 50-41. Included are some intriguing young players as well as another who has quietly become the second-longest-tenured player on the team.

Here we go.

50. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Potential role in 2022: Backup inside linebacker and core special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: “Iggy,” as the Seahawks call him, played only 49 defensive snaps in four years with the Bears, where he played last year under new Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai. But he has 1,124 special teams snaps in that time, and with Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan recovering from knee injuries, he gives Seattle depth at ILB and special teams.

49. Running back Chris Carson

Potential role in 2022: Carson is one of the hardest players to project. If healthy, Carson will have a significant role in the team’s running back rotation. But the Seahawks sounded increasingly pessimistic about Carson’s ability to return from neck surgery as the offseason wore on. Some clarity will hopefully arrive by Wednesday.

Why he’s ranked here: It’s simply hard to know right now what the future holds for Carson — if healthy, he obviously ranks a lot higher on this list. The Seahawks could buy some time by putting him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp if not ready or able yet to make a more definitive decision (rules state players who can’t pass physicals can’t be released).

48. Wide receiver Bo Melton

Potential role in 2022: A role in the receiving rotation and possibly as a returner.

Advertising

Why he’s ranked here: Melton wasn’t healthy for much of the offseason program so it was hard to get a real gauge of exactly where he may fit. While his size (5-11, 191) might make you think slot receiver, he played mostly on the outside at Rutgers.

47. C/G Kyle Fuller

Potential role in 2022: Backup guard and center.

Why he’s ranked here: Due to Ethan Pocic’s injury issues, Fuller began last season at center, starting the first seven games before Pocic returned. He later started two more at left guard. Free agent signee Austin Blythe, though, is ticketed to be the starting center, leaving Fuller as a backup inside, but he’ll need to fend off some younger players in camp to keep that spot.

46. OT Stone Forsythe

Potential role in 2022: Forsythe will compete for the starting right tackle job but more realistically may be groomed to be a backup at both tackle spots.

Why he’s ranked here: Forsythe, a sixth-round pick last year out of Florida, spent 2021 as the backup at left tackle to Duane Brown. But the drafting of Charles Cross compelled the team to throw Forsythe into the competition on the right side with rookie Abraham Lucas and second-year player Jake Curhan. This will be a key training camp for Forsythe to establish himself with Seattle starting over at the tackle spots.

45. LS Tyler Ott

Potential role in 2022: Long snapper, for the sixth straight season.

Why he’s ranked here: As noted up top, Ott is now the second-longest-tenured player on the team after Tyler Lockett, signing with Seattle in Jan. 2017. The 30-year-old Ott is entering the final season of a contract signed in 2019 and can be an unrestricted free agent next spring,

Advertising

44. WR Freddie Swain

Potential role in 2022: Third, fourth or fifth receiver in the team’s receiving rotation.

Why he’s ranked here: Swain doubled his production in his second season in 2021, serving essentially as the third receiver. But he’ll have to fend off Dee Eskridge for that role this year, as well as two draft picks and veteran Marquise Goodwin.

43. CB Tariq Woolen

Potential role in 2022: Competing for the right cornerback spot, and at least making roster as a backup.

Why he’s ranked here: A fifth-round pick out of UT-San Antonio, the 6-4, 210-pounder looms as one of the most intriguing players in camp. But his relative lack of experience also paints him as potentially something of a project, and most realistically he may make the roster as a backup on the right side this year.

42. CB Tre Brown

Potential role in 2022: Once healthy, competing for the starting left cornerback spot.

Why he’s ranked here: Brown had knee surgery in November and his readiness for camp is unclear, making it hard to fully project his role this year. But once back to full health, he could reclaim the starting spot at left cornerback that he held for three games last year.

41. S Ryan Neal

Potential role in 2022: Jack-of-all-trades player in the secondary able to play both safety spots and corner.

Why he’s ranked here: Neal has been a dependable backup and spot starter for Seattle the last two years with nine starts overall. But assuming Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams are back to full health for the season, Neal will likely enter the year as a backup again.