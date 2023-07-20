With the Seahawks set to begin training camp on Wednesday, we’re counting down every player on the 90-man roster, looking at their potential role for the 2023 season.

Let’s continue with players 75-61.

75. Free safety Morrell Osling III

Potential role in 2023: Osling is one of eight players listed as safeties on the roster, and one of three who are undrafted rookie free agents, so he’s going to be fighting to try and stand out among his peers and try to get on the roster.

Why he’s ranked here: Osling played corner and safety during his five years at UCLA but concentrated on safety last year when he was a second-team All-Pac 12 pick. The Seahawks will be looking to see which of its myriad young defensive backs can help at the most spots.

74. Tight end Griffin Hebert

Potential role in 2023: Hebert is one of two UDFA tight ends on the roster, the other being Noah Gindorff. At least one figures to have a good shot to at least make the 16-man practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Unlike Gindorff, a bigger player who projects more as a blocker, the 6-foot-1, 239-pound Hebert, who played at Louisiana Tech, is more of a receiver. In fact, he was a receiver for a while in college.

73. Defensive end M.J. Anderson

Potential role in 2023: He’ll battle with Sykes as a UDFA hoping to at least land on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Anderson, an Iowa State product, is another combine invitee who went undrafted before signing with the Seahawks. Some thought he could be as high as a sixth-round pick with NFL.com saying he “has the upside to become a solid rotational player.’’

72. Guard Kendall Randolph

Potential role in 2023: Randolph, a UDFA out of Alabama, is one of four players listed solely as a guard on the roster behind Phil Haynes, Damien Lewis and draftee Anthony Bradford, who all figure to make the 53.

Why he’s ranked here: Randolph also played tackle and some tight end during his 53-game career at Alabama, so he fits the bill as someone who could project as a swing backup. But the top three guard spots appear pretty set.

71. Quarterback Holton Ahlers

Potential role in 2023: Ahlers, out of East Carolina, is one of just three QBs on the roster behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock. The Seahawks probably aren’t going to keep three QBs on the 53-man roster, even with the new third QB rule.

Why he’s ranked here: While the left-handed Ahlers, who is also a proficient runner (25 rushing TDs in college), has a clear path to at practice-squad spot, it won’t be handed to him and if he falters, they could explore other QB options.

70. Running back Bryant Koback

Potential role in 2023: Koback is one of five running backs on the roster behind Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh. He’s battling McIntosh for a fourth RB spot on the 53 or to get on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Koback spent last season as a rookie on Minnesota’s practice squad. Unless they add another RB or two, he’d seem a lock for at least getting on the Seahawks’ PS this year.

69. Receiver Easop Winston III

Potential role in 2023: The former Washington State standout will try to scratch out a role as a receiver and returner, specifically on punts.

Why he’s ranked here: Winston was on the Seahawks’ practice squad for the second half of last year after playing in three games with the Saints in 2021, which included five punt returns for 119 yards.

68. Linebacker Alton Robinson

Potential role in 2023: If healthy, the fourth-year player out of Penn State could be a part of the edge-rush rotation. But that’s a big if as Robinson has been dealing with a knee injury since last August and was not on the field during the offseason program.

Why he’s ranked here: Until we know more about Robinson’s health and if he can play this season it’s hard to project a role for him. But he had four sacks in 14 games as a rookie in 2020

67. Offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie

Potential role in 2023: McKenzie, a USC product, spent last season on the practice squad and will try to get on the 53-man as a swing backup.

Why he’s ranked here: McKenzie is intriguing, having played right guard and right tackle for the Trojans. But the Seahawks appear to have fewer questions on their offensive line than most years, and another season on the PS may be in the offing.

66. Receiver Jake Bobo

Potential role in 2023: Competing for one of the final one or two WR spots on the 53 man, or at least hanging on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Bobo, a UDFA out of UCLA caught the eyes of coaches by consistently making plays during OTAs and figures to get a lot of chances in the preseason to show that wasn’t a fluke.

65. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn

Potential role in 2023: Backup cornerback and special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: Dunn played in five games on special teams last season before missing the rest of the year with a hamstring injury. But cornerback may be as competitive numbers-wise as any position on the roster, so retaining that role won’t be easy.

64. Receiver Cody Thompson

Potential role in 2023: Backup receiver and special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: Thompson was one of the early standouts of camp last year before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in a preseason game at Pittsburgh. This is his fourth season with the Seahawks and given some of the other promising young WRs on the roster, maybe his last shot to break through.

63. Nose tackle Jonah Tavai

Potential role in 2023: Backup nose tackle.

Why he’s ranked here: Given the uncertainty at nose tackle Tavai, a UDFA out of San Diego State, has a legit shot of getting on the 53-man roster. But the Seahawks are sure to continue to add experienced depth at NT.

62. Safety Joey Blount

Potential role in 2023: Backup safety and special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: Blount made the 53-man last year as a rookie out of Virginia because of his special-teams prowess. The Seahawks brought in a lot of young competition at safety, so retaining that role won’t come without a challenge.

61. Linebacker Vi Jones

Potential role in 2023: After playing OLB most of last year he is slated to play inside.

Why he’s ranked here: Jones ended last season on the 53-man roster but may be in a battle with Jon Rhattigan for the last ILB spot.