We’ll continue our countdown of the Seahawks roster in preparation for the beginning of training camp next Wednesday with players 60-46. And, yep, as we get to the midpoint of the 90-man roster, we also get to some players who could have significant roles with the Seahawks this season.

60. Offensive lineman Greg Eiland

Potential role in 2023: Swing backup or on the practice squad.

Why he’s ranked here: Eiland has spent the last two years on the practice squad, so the Seahawks obviously like his potential. And while listed as a tackle, he has also gotten snaps at guard. But this may be the last camp for the Mississippi State product to carve out a real role for himself.

59. Nose tackle Austin Faoliu

Potential role in 2023: A standout with the XFL Seattle Sea Dragons this spring, Faoliu will get a chance to earn a spot in the rotation at nose tackle, which is wide open with Bryan Mone likely unavailable to start the season.

Why he’s ranked here: Faoliu, who played at Oregon and appeared in one game with Dallas in 2021, didn’t take part in OTAs or minicamp after having knee surgery following the XFL season. Until he’s healthy and on the field, it’s hard to project a major role for him just yet. But the Seahawks like his potential.

58. Cornerback Artie Burns

Potential role in 2023: Backup cornerback.

Why he’s ranked here: This time a year ago Burns was in line for a starting cornerback spot. Then he suffered a groin injury, opening the door for others to emerge at CB, and ended up playing just 16 snaps. Assuming all are healthy, Seattle appears to have five pretty sure things at corner — Riq Woolen, Michael Jackson, Coby Bryant, Tre Brown and Devon Witherspoon — with Burns and the rest battling to be there in case of an injury, or to land on the practice squad.

57. Linebacker Tyreke Smith

Potential role in 2023: In the rotation as an edge rusher/outside linebacker.

Why he’s ranked here: Seattle’s fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Ohio State, Smith missed all of last season with a hip injury. He flashed some potential in early practices, however, and again this spring. But it’s hard yet to project a major role until the team sees him do more, especially once pads go on in camp. Expect him to get a lot of time in preseason games, as well.

56. Receiver Cade Johnson

Potential role in 2023: On the 53 at the back end of the receiving rotation.

Why he’s ranked here: Johnson ended the 2022 as essentially the team’s third receiver. But that was with Dee Eskridge out with injury and before the drafting of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That leaves Johnson and every other WR on the roster vying for the fifth, and maybe sixth, receiving spots on the roster, or on the practice squad.

55. Linebacker Joshua Onujiogu

Potential role in 2023: Backup OLB and special teams player.

Why he’s ranked here: Onujiogu, one of the surprises of the 2022 preseason as a UDFA out of Division III Framingham State, Onujiogu ended the season on the 53-man roster, having played well in an emergency role against the Cardinals at midseason. At the least, he figures to end up on the practiced squad.

54. Tight end Tyler Mabry

Potential role in 2023: Backup tight end.

Why he’s ranked here: After spending most of the previous three years on the practice squad, Mabry ended last season on the 53-man after an injury to Will Dissly and scored a TD against the Jets. With the Seahawks back to full health at tight end, Mabry projects to be fourth on the depth chart there entering camp behind Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, with the question of whether Seattle keeps four TEs, or tries to get him back on the PS.

53. Center Joey Hunt

Potential role in 2023: Backup or practice squad center.

Why he’s ranked here: The once-and-again Seahawk is one of three centers on the roster, behind Evan Brown and Olu Oluwatimi. While coaches have talked about Hunt being in the starting center competition, he’s more likely headed to being depth on the practice squad.

52. Nose tackle Bryan Mone

Potential role in 2023: When healthy, either the starter or main backup at nose tackle.

Why he’s ranked here: Mone is still rehabbing from an ACL injury and may not be back until midseason or so. Otherwise, he’d be higher on this list as the most experienced nose tackle on the roster.

51. Safety Jonathan Sutherland

Potential role in 2023: Backup safety and core special teams player.

Why he’s ranked here: Sutherland was maybe the most surprising UDFA during the spring, getting some consistent action with the second-team defense while displaying some playmaking ability and versatility to play deep or in the box. Aside from snapper Chris Stoll, he may be the UDFA with the most legitimate shot to make the 53-man roster.

50. Snapper Chris Stoll

Potential role in 2023: Starting long snapper.

Why he’s ranked here: The rookie UDFA from Penn State is the only snapper on the roster, with the team not signing either of veterans Tyler Ott or Carson Tinker, who each remain free agents. So for now, ink Stoll onto the roster.

49. Running back Kenny McIntosh

Potential role in 2023: Backup running back and special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: The seventh-round pick out of Georgia seems ticketed for the fourth RB spot after Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas and a major special teams presence, similar to Travis Homer’s role the past few years.

48. Safety Jerrick Reed II

Potential role in 2023: Backup safety/nickel, core special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: The sixth-round pick out of New Mexico seems to be a particular favorite of general manager John Schneider. Reed could end up battling Sutherland and Joey Blount for the final spot or two at safety on the 53.

47. Receiver Dareke Young

Potential role in 2023: Backup receiver, core special teamer.

Why he’s ranked here: A seventh-round pick a year ago, Young played 109 snaps last season, some in a hybrid fullback role, having had 88 carries in college. That versatility and special teams ability could get him on the 53-man again.

46. Guard Anthony Bradford

Potential role in 2023: Contending for the starting right guard spot with Phil Haynes.

Why he’s ranked here: A fourth-round pick out of LSU, Bradford was limited in the offseason program, leaving the veteran Haynes as the clear number one at right guard going into camp. But assuming he’s full-go, Bradford will be given every chance to win the job. At the least, he looms as the likely gameday backup at both guard spots.