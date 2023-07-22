As we continue our countdown of the Seahawks roster in preparation for the beginning of training camp Wednesday, we are now getting to the heart of the order with players 45-31. It’s a list that features more than a few who could be counted on for significant roles this season.

Let’s get to it.

45. Offensive lineman Jake Curhan

Potential role in 2023: Backup guard/tackle.

Why he’s ranked here: Curhan, now in his third year out of Cal, played just 34 snaps in 2022 after starting five games as a rookie in 2021 at right tackle. But his guard/tackle versatility and performance in those starts make him a good candidate to hang around as a backup at four spots on gamedays.

44. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan

Potential role in 2023: Backup inside linebacker.

Why he’s ranked here: Rhattigan recovered from an ACL injury suffered as a rookie in 2021 to play on special teams in the final five games of 2022. With it unclear when Jordyn Brooks will return, Rhattigan, who made the roster as a UDFA out of Army, appears to have a clear path to a roster spot as a backup at both inside spots and on special teams.

43. Offensive tackle Stone Forsythe

Potential role in 2023: Backup offensive tackle.

Why he’s ranked here: Seattle is set at both its tackle spots with Charles Cross on the left and Abraham Lucas on the right. Forsythe, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Florida, acquitted himself well when he had to fill in for Lucas in a late-season win over the Jets, and he appears in line to be the third tackle again this year.

42. Receiver Dee Eskridge

Potential role in 2023: Fighting for the third receiver role, but at least in the rotation.

Advertising

Why he’s ranked here: The team’s first pick in the 2021 draft at 56 overall, Eskridge is maybe the biggest enigma entering the 2023 season. He has played little due to injuries (355 snaps in 20 out of a possible 34 regular-season games). But he has flashed potential at times, and he was healthy and earned raves from coaches and teammates for his performance during OTAs and minicamp. The drafting of Jaxon Smith-Njigba likely relegates Eskridge to being the fourth receiver. Still, that’d be enough for him to given opportunities to make some big plays. He could also factor in as a returner.

41. Defensive lineman Myles Adams

Potential role in 2023: Backup or starting nose/defensive tackle.

Why he’s ranked here: Adams played 190 snaps in 10 games last year in the defensive line rotation. And with Bryan Mone still recovering from a knee injury, Adams could be ticketed to compete with rookie Cameron Young for the nose tackle spot entering the season as well as backing up Jarran Reed.

40. Running back DeeJay Dallas

Potential role in 2023: Backup running back/third-down back, kickoff/punt returner.

Why he’s ranked here: As that line above illustrates, Dallas looms to be a jack-of-all trades entering the final year of his rookie contract (or should that be back-of-all-trades?). Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet project to be the two main base-down backs, with Dallas likely getting some work in the third-down/two-minute role. He also handled both some kick and punt returns a year ago and could again.

39. Defensive end Mike Morris

Potential role in 2023: In the defensive end rotation.

Why he’s ranked here: A fifth-round pick out of Michigan, Morris looked the part during the offseason program. How big of a role he can play this year will be better determined once the pads go on in camp. But the opportunity is certainly there to play substantially as a backup at the two end spots.

38. Center Olu Oluwatimi

Potential role in 2023: Starting or backup center.

Why he’s ranked here: A fifth-round pick out of Michigan, Oluwatimi will compete with veteran free agent signee Evan Brown for the starting center role to replace the departed Austin Blythe. At the least, he will likely be the backup and active on gamedays.

Advertising

37. Linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore

Potential role in 2023: Backup LB, special teams leader.

Why he’s ranked here: While Bellore can and has played both linebacker and fullback in his four years in Seattle, his biggest role has been as the special teams captain the past two years. Now 34, he figures to hold that role again this year.

36. Tight end Colby Parkinson

Potential role in 2023: Third tight end and regularly used in the rotation.

Why he’s ranked here: Noah Fant and Will Dissly are being paid pretty handsomely to be the top two tight ends on the team. But Parkinson, entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, showed last year when Dissly was sidelined that he can produce when given the chance. Seattle figures to try to get him on the field regularly this year.

35. Quarterback Drew Lock

Potential role in 2023: Backup quarterback.

Why he’s ranked here: There’s no QB competition this training camp. But the Seahawks still like the potential of the 26-year-old Lock, one reason they didn’t spent a mid-round pick on a QB as many had expected. And they will give him a lot of snaps in the three preseason games to show it.

34. Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

Potential role in 2023: A major fixture in the interior defensive line rotation.

Why he’s ranked here: Edwards signed on May 15 after starting seven games for the Titans last season, and despite entering his ninth season, he is still just 29 years old. The Seahawks expect Edwards to play substantially at the two end spots, in particular.

Advertising

33. Linebacker/edge Boye Mafe

Potential role in 2023: In the rotation as an edge rusher/outside linebacker.

Why he’s ranked here: A second-round pick a year ago, Mafe started three games as a rookie and played regularly in the rest. Seattle will hope for a little more pass-rush impact this year from Mafe (he had three last season but just one, as well as just one QB hit, in the last eight games). If he shows he can provide that, his role could increase markedly this year.

32. Cornerback Coby Bryant

Potential role in 2023: Starting nickel/backup outside corner.

Why he’s ranked here: Bryant spent the last 16 games of his rookie year as the starting nickel. But Seattle’s decision to try first-round pick Devon Witherspoon there during minicamp — which Bryant sat out with a toe injury — leaves Bryant’s role somewhat uncertain heading into camp. Is he headed for a true competition with the fifth overall pick for the nickel job? If he loses that competition, what then, with Riq Woolen and Michael Jackson/Tre Brown also on the outside? Bryant showed last year, though, he’s worthy of a role somewhere.

31. Running back Zach Charbonnet

Potential role in 2023: Backup/rotational running back.

Why he’s ranked here: Walker appears the clear starter at running back after his 1,050-yard rookie season. But Charbonnet, a second-round pick out of UCLA, will surely get significant work complementing Walker and possibly also in the third down/two-minute role, as well as insurance if something happens to Walker.