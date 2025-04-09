The Seahawks have accomplished most of what they appeared to want during the free agent signing period.

They remade the offense by signing Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp to replace Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, re-signed a pair of key defenders in linebacker Ernest Jones IV and tackle Jarran Reed, and signed veteran end DeMarcus Lawrence, among other moves.

The one glaring exception is not adding significantly to the offensive line. Josh Jones, who projects as a backup at each tackle spot, is the only signee.

The draft awaits April 24-26. The Seahawks have the 18th overall pick, five of the first 92 and 10 overall.

As they head into the draft, what are the team’s biggest needs?

One way to assess that is to look at the state of each position group. And one way to do that is to rank the Seahawks’ position groups from best to worst.

Any ranking is subject to debate, and this one no exception. But there’s likely to be consensus about the position at the bottom.

1. Interior defensive line: Leonard Williams may be the Seahawks’ best player on either side of the ball, and Reed re-signing to a three-year deal spoke to the team’s perception of his value. While Byron Murphy II had some injury issues and adjusting-to-the-NFL moments last season, the potential is undoubtedly there. They need to add a true nose tackle, but that should be easily accomplished, making the Seahawks especially stout up the middle.

2. Kicking specialists: It may be easy to forget that the Seahawks have one of the best punters in the NFL in Michael Dickson and one of the strongest-legged kickers in Jason Myers, who set a team record with nine field goals of 50 yards or longer last season. The return spots are still a question, and they have to cut down on some of the major errors that erupted at a few key times last season.

3. Cornerback: The tandem of Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen on paper could be among the top five in the NFL, if Woolen can smooth out his inconsistencies. Josh Jobe also showed promise last season. They could look to add a CB in the draft for immediate depth and long-term options.

4. Safety: Coby Bryant’s successful transition to safety may have been the biggest revelation of last season, and he teams with Julian Love to give the Seahawks their most stable safety tandem since heading into the 2022 season. Free agent signee D’Anthony Bell is an intriguing depth piece.

5. Running back: True, Kenneth Walker III is coming off the worst of his three NFL seasons. He remains capable of ripping off a game-changing play at any moment, and the new scheme should help him. Zach Charbonnet is a competent complement, and Kenny McIntosh also showed promising signs last season. Expect them to add a fullback or two before camp.

6. Quarterback: Whether Darnold can replicate his breakout season of 2024 — 35 touchdowns, 102.5 passer rating — is the biggest question about him replacing Smith. Also critical is whether he can again play all 17 games. That’s something Darnold didn’t do his first six seasons, dealing with a variety of ailments, and he missed at least three games in every other season. That’s another reason to not be surprised if the Seahawks draft a QB to compete with Sam Howell as the backup.

7. Inside linebacker: Is this too low considering the re-signing of Jones to a contract verging on team-friendly and the emergence last season of rookie Tyrice Knight? It could certainly prove to be. They need more consistency and big plays out of this group over the long haul, especially given the importance of this spot in Mike Macdonald’s scheme. The depth is also unproven.

8. Receiver: This is a hard position to read. The Seahawks signed Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to replace Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If Kupp stays healthy and MVS picks up where he left off last season in Klint Kubiak’s offense in New Orleans, maybe the drop-off won’t be what some around the league expect. But counting on best-case scenarios is tricky. There’s no reason to think Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t be even better in 2025. And maybe the scheme proves a better fit for Jake Bobo. Taking a receiver somewhere in those first five picks makes some sense. If it all goes to plan, this ranking might seem too low.

9. Edge rusher: If Lawrence recovers from his foot injury and shows no sign of age (he turns 33 later this month), Uchenna Nwosu recovers from knee surgery by the opening of the season, and Boye Mafe and Derick Hall each take another step, this could be an above-average group. The question marks are why taking an edge rusher early in the draft could well happen. One player who remains intriguing is 2024 preseason star Jamie Sheriff.

10. Tight end: The hope is the new offense gets more out of Noah Fant and allows AJ Barner to continue the progress he made late last season. The hope is that free agent signee Eric Saubert proves an upgrade from Pharaoh Brown as the blocking tight end. A high draft pick at this spot isn’t out of the question.

11. Offensive line: And yes, we end with the much-maligned offensive line. There is reason for optimism if the new wide-zone scheme indeed proves the better fit Macdonald and John Schneider are saying it will be, if Abraham Lucas stays healthy and if a handful of other young players make quick improvement. If there’s any position on the team that needs further restocking, it’s the offensive line. The draft is considered good at tackle and pretty good at guard (especially with some tackles who could move inside). Center maybe not so much. Still, adding two or three linemen in the draft, and continuing to scour the veteran free agent market — as more moves are made in the offseason and training camp — makes sense.