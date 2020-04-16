As our Seahawks draft rating countdown continues the classes rated 12-22 in our rankings we’re starting to get to some of the good stuff, the years when Seattle added players who made big impacts to winning teams.

But we start out with a few of the more star-crossed drafts in team history, as well as some of the more recent ones whose legacies are still to be determined.

On to the third installment.

22, 1987

Key players: DE Tony Woods, LB Dave Wyman, LB Brian Bosworth*.

Comment: So where to put The Boz? With the 1987 group since that was the calendar year in which he was selected in a supplemental draft? Or with the 1988 group, which was the first-round pick Seattle had to give up (and hence, the asterisk above)? The Seahawks, recall, won the rights to The Boz in June, beating 37-1 odds. There’s no blame for the Seahawks there, of course — everybody would have given up their pick a year later to get The Boz at that time. And no, The Boz wasn’t anything close to what everyone hoped on that giddy June day when Seattle found out it had won his rights. But he probably wasn’t quite as bad as he’s usually portrayed these days, ranking second and third on the team in tackles his first two seasons before injuries kicked in. Both Woods — whose career may be better than remembered — and Wyman were solid players and keys to the team’s first division title in 1988.

21, 1988

Key players: WR Brian Blades, CB Dwayne Harper, LB Brian Bosworth*.

Comment: We’ll consider this draft as basically in lockstep with the 87 class listed above. The pick Seattle gave up to get the Boz was the 20th overall selection in the first round in 1988. The Rams instead picked there and took receiver Aaron Cox, who did very little, with two future Hall of Famers still on the board — running back Thurman Thomas and center Dermontti Dawson. Seattle’s first pick in the 88 draft came in the second round with Blades, who along with Doug Baldwin may be the best receiver in team history not named Steve Largent. Harper, taken 299th overall, went on to be a starter in the league for nine years.

20, 2019

Key players: DE L.J. Collier, WR DK Metcalf, S Marquise Blair, LB Cody Barton.

Comment: We obviously don’t have near enough information to really judge the last two draft classes just yet, so we’re maybe optimistically erring on putting them in the upper middle of our rankings for now. Metcalf is already on his way to being a really successful pick at 64 overall, and players such as Blair and Barton showed potential in year one. But a real key to how this class will be perceived long term is whether Collier can make a big leap in production over the next few years.

19, 2018

Key players: RB Rashaad Penny, DE Rasheem Green, TE Will Dissly, LB Shaquem Griffin, P Michael Dickson.

Comment: The Penny pick will always be controversial in terms of whether Seattle could have gotten him, or a similar player, a little later. But it’s too early yet to declare anything definitive about Penny’s career. Dissly’s battled injuries but otherwise has helped keep alive Seattle’s rep for finding mid-round gems. And Dickson could be Seattle’s punter well into the 2030s.

18, 1995

Key players: WR Joey Galloway, TE Christian Fauria, LB Jason Kyle.

Comment: Galloway was the eighth overall pick, so it was no surprise he’d go on to a long career. Still, given Dennis Erickson some credit for this one. At the time a lot of people questioned that Seattle took Galloway instead of UCLA’s J.J. Stokes, who went two picks later to the 49ers. But while Stokes had some decent years Galloway was unquestionably the better player. Fauria, taken after Galloway in a year when Seattle had only two picks in the first 126 after making a few trades for vets, was also a solid contributor for seven seasons for the Seahawks.

17, 1986

Key players: RB John L. Williams, DB Patrick Hunter, DB Eddie Anderson.

Comment: Williams was somewhat of a surprise pick at number 15 overall. But the Seahawks wanted to beef up their running game after it struggled some in 1985 and Williams was an immediate and longterm hit. While technically listed as a fullback working with Curt Warner he got a lot of work of his own —- he remains fifth in career rushing yards and seventh in receiving yards in team history. Anderson is one who got away — taken in the sixth round, he played just five games for Seattle before being waived and then spending 11 seasons with the Raiders.

16, 2003

Key players: CB Marcus Trufant, S Ken Hamlin, K Josh Brown, QB Seneca Wallace.

Comment: Trufant went on to be one of the better corners in team history and Hamlin had a lot of talent (what might have been had he been there for the Super Bowl in 2006) while Brown had a long career and made a couple of really big ones to key the run to Super Bowl XL. And there would never have been the SeneCat without Seneca Wallace.

15, 1994

Key players: DL Sam Adams, OL Kevin Mawae, RB Lamar Smith.

Comment: This class had the potential to be ranked a lot higher had Seattle held on to everyone here, but that got hard to do in the chaotic mid-to-late ’90s. Seattle had just five picks, tied for the fewest in team history, after trading fifth- and sixth-rounders away for veteran players. But Seattle made them count, getting two linemen who each played more than 200 games in the NFL — Adams and eventual Hall of Famer Mawae. The only problem is each did much of their best work elsewhere — neither made a Pro Bowl with Seattle but combined for 11 once they left. Same is true with fourth-round pick Larry Whigham, a safety who was waived before playing a game then made two Pro Bowlers as a special teamer with the Patriots and Bears in a nine-year career.

14, 2015

Key players: DE Frank Clark, WR Tyler Lockett, OL Mark Glowinski.

Comment: So here’s another class where you also have to consider a trade, as well, as Seattle gave up its first round pick and Max Unger to get Jimmy Graham and a fourth-rounder back (the Saints used the pick on linebacker Stephone Anthony, who has been with four teams in five years, only one as a starter). Clark was regarded as both a risk and a reach, but gave Seattle four really good years before being traded (Seattle still has a second-rounder this year from that deal). And Lockett (for whom Seattle moved up by trading three picks, including the one it got for Graham) is on his way to a career stamping him as one of the better players in team history. Had Seattle kept Glowinski, who has gone on to become a starter with the Colts, this draft would rank more highly.

13, 1982

Key players: DE Jeff Bryant, LB Bruce Scholtz, TE Pete Metzelaars.

Comment: Maybe this draft should rank higher given that Bryant has the third-most sacks in team history (63) and is in the Ring of Honor and Scholtz became a really productive player during the glory days of the Knox era. But in terms of what Seattle got out of this draft that was about it. Metzelaars was traded after three years to Buffalo for WR Byron Franklin, who didn’t do all that much while Metzelaars played until 1997. And 11th-round pick Sam Clancy went on to make 30 sacks — but none in his lone season in Seattle.

12, 2005

Key players: LB Lofa Tatupu, LB Leroy Hill, C Chris Spencer.

Comment: Talk about filling immediate needs. After going 9-7 in 2004 and finishing 22nd and 26th in points allowed and yards allowed, Seattle used two of its top four picks on linebackers Tatupu and Hill. Each emerged as starters as rookies — finishing first and fourth in tackles, respectively — as Seattle improved to seventh and 16th in points and yards allowed on the way to the first Super Bowl in team history. Spencer, taken 26th, may not be remembered too fondly but he did start 95 games in his career (though the Seahawks should have just gone best player available and taken receiver Roddy White, who went at 27 to Atlanta).