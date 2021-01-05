So when will everyone know who the Rams’ starting quarterback will be for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Seahawks?

“Saturday at 1:39 p.m.,’’ coach Sean McVay said during a Zoom call with media Tuesday.

That would be the same time as kickoff, meaning McVay has no intention of tipping his hand over whether Jared Goff and his surgically-repaired right thumb will be healed enough to play, or if Los Angeles will have to go with backup John Wolford.

There was no lack of attempting to get the info from media, though, who peppered McVay with questions, leading McVay to finally volunteer that he was not going to make a public declaration this week.

McVay did try to head off any idea that the Rams might have a quarterback controversy with Goff having struggled in recent weeks and Wolford impressing during the first start of his career Saturday in an 18-7 win over Arizona saying “Jared is our starting quarterback.’’

But whether that means Goff is starting Saturday — and exactly what will go into the decision — McVay could more accurately have been called McVague.

Advertising

Some clues, though, did emerge that Goff may be more likely to play than might have been thought when the initial diagnosis came last week that Goff had a broken and dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

He was listed as a limited participant in practice Tuesday with McVay saying he had thrown some passes and taken some snaps.

“Jared is preparing himself to play,’’ said McVay.

Goff suffered the injury late in the third quarter on Dec, 27 in Seattle during the Seahawks’ 20-9 win that clinched the NFC West when he hit it on the helmet of Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa, explaining later that he popped it back into place and finished the game.

McVay said Tuesday the surgery helped stabilize the thumb.

That game marked the latest in a string of uneven performances for Goff, who was the first overall pick in 2016 and in Sept., 2019 signed a contract paying him $33.5 million per year, not-so-coincidentally just under the $35 million a year Russell Wilson had signed for just a few months earlier.

Goff completed just 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards, which included an interception on a first down from the Seattle 29 when Goff basically threw it straight to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.

Goff finished the year with a pedestrian passer rating of 90 but was under that number in four of the Rams’ last five games, a stretch in which he threw just four touchdown passes against five interceptions while also losing a fumble.

Advertising

The injury, on which Goff had surgery, prevented him from playing against Arizona with the Rams having to go with Wolford, a Wake Forest grad who was one of the stars of the short-lived Alliance of American Football (where his coach was Rick Neuheisel) but who had never taken an NFL snap before last week.

Wolford’s first pass, from the Rams’ own 15, was picked off, leading to what turned out to be Arizona’s only touchdown in a game the Cardinals had to win to make the playoffs.

But from there, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wolford settled down, completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards (and no more interceptions) while also running six times for 56 yards.

That resilience impressed Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

“To bounce back from his first throw he makes, gets picked off and he bounced right back and had a really winning football game — I’m sure they were just really excited about it,’’ Carroll said Tuesday. “They didn’t protect him to be safe with him at all. He threw the ball all over the yard and made some big throws down the field and spread the formations and all that. It was really impressive.’’

Among Wolford’s runs was a 13-yarder to pick up a third-and-10 and a 14-yarder on a third-and-five.

Wolford’s total in one game was more than half of Goff’s 99 yards on 51 carries for the season (with a long of 10).

Advertising

The Seahawks know all about how dangerous a running quarterback can be, having benefited from Wilson’s mobility for nine years.

And it’s that mobility that the Seahawks said was the only real difference they saw in the Rams’ offense they played against two weeks ago and the one against Arizona.

“He was a little quicker to take off maybe and use his legs to make a couple 1st downs,’’ Carroll said. “He did a nice job on third down, had good third-down numbers for the day (the Rams were 6-15) and he ran for a couple of them himself. A little different, but the plays were basically the same and the style of play, and it’s 16, 17 games now. They’re going to do the same stuff that they’ve got to do. But he was impressive.’’

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said if Wolford plays he thinks the Rams will throw in more designed quarterback runs.

“I think that would be the big difference,’’ Wagner said. “It’s still the same offense, still making the same reads, still looking for the same guys.’’

It’s an offense the Seahawks have had more success shutting down this year than any during McVay’s four-year tenure as head coach, holding the Rams to 32 points in two games — Los Angeles had scored 28 or more in each of the previous five games against Seattle before this season.

Sponsored

That includes holding the Rams to only three field goals and just 4.5 yards per play in the game on Dec. 27.

But Seattle hasn’t been the only team to have more success defensively against the Rams this year than in the past — Los Angeles scored 372 points on the season, 22nd in the NFL, a far cry from the 527 of the Super Bowl year of 2018 that also earned Goff his big contract.

But as Wagner noted, the Rams will have “more playmakers’’ for this game, specifically leading rusher Cam Akers, a rookie second-round pick who sat out two weeks ago with a sprained ankle but returned against Arizona.

“He’s the guy that makes their offense go,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said Tuesday

As for who will hand it to him, McVay insists that for now, that’s a wait-and-see proposition.