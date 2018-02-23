The Rams are reportedly set to trade for the former UW standout. The Seahawks were said to not be interested in bringing him back to Seattle, though.

Confirming rumors of the last few weeks that the Chiefs were willing to trade him, former Husky standout cornerback Marcus Peters was dealt by Kansas City on Friday to the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

Exactly what the Rams are giving up was not yet clear as of mid-morning Friday, though a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network stated it was a “package” of draft picks.

According to several reports, the Rams and 49ers were the only two teams seriously interested in trading for Peters, who played at UW from 2012-14 before being kicked off the team by coach Chris Petersen.

That Peters went to UW had led to conjecture about the Seahawks’ potential interest, especially since Seattle could have some needs at cornerback depending on what happens with Richard Sherman and other potential free agents this year.

But as the reports indicate, the Seahawks were apparently not in the hunt for Peters.

As other teams may have been, the Seahawks might have been worried about the fact that the Chiefs were already willing to get rid of him, even though he has 19 interceptions in three seasons, more than anyone else in the NFL during that span. (Maybe most notably during what one beat writer has called a “tumultuous” 2017 season, Peters was suspended a game for walking off the field after throwing a flag at an official, though he had not been ejected.)

The Rams also will now have to make a decision that the Chiefs apparently were balking at — whether to exercise an option on the fifth year of Peters’ rookie contract for around $9 million. That decision has to be made by May 3. Peters, though, may angle for a long-term extension and there are obvious potential complications that could come with that, not the least of which includes handing huge money to a player who has now had issues with two coaching staffs.

Peters is also close with former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch (the two share the same agent, Doug Hendrickson) and it’s possible that’s a dynamic the Seahawks would rather leave in the past. Lynch famously came to Peters’ defense — instead of his own teammates’ — when a fight broke out during the Raiders-Chiefs game this season.

Peters also isn’t the prototypical Seattle cornerback, physically, standing just under 6 feet tall and with 31-and-a-half inch arms — the Seahawks have famously not drafted a boundary corner with shorter than 32-inch arms.

Seattle also is somewhat limited in its ability to make trades via draft picks as the Sheldon Richardson and Duane Brown left the team without second- or third-round choices in 2018 or a third-round pick in 2019.

The Seahawks undoubtedly don’t want to enter the 2018 draft without any picks in the first three rounds (and Seattle isn’t expected to get any 2018 comp picks, as well). If anything, Seattle is regarded as more likely to trade its first-round pick to acquire more picks in the draft and avoid having just one in the first three rounds.

And maybe the Seahawks are feeling okay about their own cornerback situation.

Shaquill Griffin will be back in 2018 as a starter on the right side. Sherman said earlier this week he is ahead of schedule to return from an Achilles injury and while his long-term contract future is still unclear, he is under contract for 2018 and has said he wants to talk with the team about an extension that would keep him with the Seahawks beyond next season.

Slot corner Justin Coleman is a restricted free agent and considered a priority by the Seahawks to retain. And while Seattle is expected to release Jeremy Lane, the Seahawks could probably relatively easily retain free agent DeShawn Shead, who started the 2016 season opposite Sherman, as well as Byron Maxwell, who returned at mid-season and started the final six games.

As for the Rams, Peters is likely to slide into the starting spot that had been held by Trumaine Johnson, who is a free agent and now almost certainly won’t be back, providing that much more of an intrigue to the brewing NFC West rivalry between Los Angeles and Seattle.