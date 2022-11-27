Josh Jacobs ran through the Seahawks’ defense … again and again and again … and he just kept running.

Almost exactly 35 years after Bo Jackson’s iconic run into the Kingdome tunnel on Monday Night Football, another Raiders running back had a historic night in Seattle at the Seahawks’ expense.

Jacobs ran for a franchise-record 229 yards to hand the Seahawks a stunning 40-34 defeat Sunday afternoon, capped by his 86-yard walkoff run in overtime.

A few minutes later, in a video posted on social media, Jacobs could be seen sprinting off the field and up the tunnel in the southeast corner of Lumen Field, pointing and yelling at one fan in a Seahawks jersey.

“It’s your fault!” Jacobs yelled at the fan. “I told you! I told you! I told you!”

There wasn’t a whole lot of finger-pointing in the home locker room after the Seahawks surrendered 576 yards of offense, the third-most yards they’ve allowed in any game in franchise history.

The inability to stop the run has been a familiar theme for the Seahawks this season — one they thought they had fixed.

But the Raiders followed a blue print created by the 49ers and Buccaneers and employed a fullback (Jakob Johnson) on many of their run plays Sunday, paving the way for Jacobs’ breakthrough.

“That was a problem for us again. It’s old-style ball,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “There’s nothing new about that at all. It’s just that it’s different and we didn’t adjust to it in either of the last two (games). … We have to play better than we’re doing against the two-back stuff. It couldn’t be more obvious. It’s as obvious as it gets. (It’s) something we’ll take care of.”

Jacobs wasn’t even sure he was going to play Sunday after suffering a calf injury in the Raiders’ overtime victory in Denver last week. He aggravated that injury in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks, but said he told trainers he was feeling good enough stay in the game.

“Coming in, not knowing if I was going to play, looking guys in the eyes and telling them they’re going to get everything they got out of me,” Jacobs told reporters in the visitors’ locker room. “They didn’t want me to finish the game, but I convinced them I could go. The biggest play of the game happened after that.”

Jacobs had a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter — stiff-arming Seattle’s 330-pound nose tackle, Al Woods, along the way — and went untouched on his winning run in overtime, running right through the heart of the Seahawks’ defense.

Jacobs also had six catches for 74 yards. And according to NFL Research, he became the only player since at least 1950 to have at least 225 yards rushing and at least 70 yards receiving in a single game.

“He’s hard to bring down. He’s a tough runner with good balance. You really gotta wrap him up,” Seahawks defensive tackle Shelby Harris said. “He’s not one of those backs that gets touched and falls. He makes his money off of breaking tackles and getting those extra yards.”

The Seahawks allowed a season-high 283 rushing yards, and over their past three games they’ve given up 566 yards on the ground.

“We’ve just got to play more physical,” linebacker Jordyn Brooks said. “Guys have to take on blocks and make tackles. We can’t miss tackles. That’s what it is, basically.”

The Seahawks mostly accomplished one of their primary goals Sunday in limiting Raiders star receiver Davante Adams, who had seven catches (on 11 targets) for 74 yards. He wasn’t much of a factor for most of the game.

But as Carroll acknowledged, the consequence of focusing so much on Adams was opening unintended room for Jacobs.

“We’ve got to fix it,” safety Quandre Diggs said of the run defense. “We fixed it for a little bit, but it showed its head again. At the end of the day, if we don’t stop the run we’re not going to be able to do anything. It starts with everybody.”