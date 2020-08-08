Quinton Dunbar has been cleared to finally set foot in Seattle as a Seahawk.

A source confirmed to The Seattle Times that Dunbar will be taken off the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List, making him free to join the Seahawks for training camp. The move is expected to become official on the NFL transactions list Sunday.

Dunbar learned Friday that the state of Florida had decided to drop armed robbery charges in relation to an incident in Miramar in May citing insufficient evidence.

His lawyer, Andrew Rier, told the Times Friday that he had forwarded materials relevant to the case to the NFL and hoped for a resolution soon.

Dunbar got his wish and will now be able to travel from Miami to Seattle to join the Seahawks, who acquired him in a trade with Washington in March for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Dunbar is expected to step in to a starting spot at right cornerback.

NFL.com reported that the league could still investigate further if new information comes to light.

But for now, it appears Dunbar is on track to being able to play for the Seahawks when the 2020 season begins on Sept. 13 in Atlanta.

And that also solidifies a secondary that has undergone significant change since the start of the 2019 season with Seattle having acquired Dunbar and safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams in trades since last October.

The Seahawks began last season with a secondary of Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers at cornerback and Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson at safety.

Now, only Griffin is likely to be a starter, entrenched at the left cornerback spot.

Dunbar will now have to go through the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol. But assuming all goes well he should be available by the time the Seahawks put on pads for the first time on Aug. 17.

Dunbar’s return to the active roster will put Seattle at the maximum 80 players.