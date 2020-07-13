Seahawk cormerback Quinton Dunbar has changed his legal team in his fight against four armed robbery charges after a report Friday surfaced that attorney Michael Grieco was alleged to have orchestrated payouts to four witnesses.

Grieco confirmed that he was no longer on the case in a statement Monday morning.

“We agreed that new counsel would allow for continued advocacy of Mr. Dunbar’s innocence without any collateral distractions,” Grieco wrote in a text to the Seattle Times.

News of the change was first reported by legal analyst Daniel Wallach of The Athletic.

Grieco had also recently brought on a second lawyer, Michael Weinstein. Both will now be replaced by Andrew Rier and Jonathan Jordan.

Dunbar was charged in May with four counts of armed robbery in an incident in Miramar, Fla., in which Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and another unidentified man were said to have taken $73,000 in case and jewelry from four other men at a party that featured an illegal dice game.

Advertising

A day after news of the incident broke, Grieco revealed he had affidavits from the four witnesses who had changed their story and were now saying Dunbar was not involved. But a New York Daily News story Friday revealed that Grieco was being investigated for having paid the four men a combined $55,000 to recant their stories.

Grieco denied that assertion in a statement Friday night saying in part “my office obtained accurate and truthful affidavits consistent with the independent witness and my client’s account” and alleging that the witnesses were “actively extorting both Baker and Dunbar.”

Grieco conducted a series of media interviews in May in which he said he was confident the existence of the affidavits of Dunbar’s innocence would compel the state of Florida to drop the case.

But that has yet to happen, with the state still deciding whether to go forward (with the COVID-19 outbreak also appearing to have led to a delay in the process).

Rier and Jordan are Miami-based criminal defense lawyers who recently made news for helping get murder charges dropped against Antoine Webster, the brother of NFL player Kayvon Webster, currently a free agent but who spent last season with Washington.

Dunbar also spent last season playing with Washington before being traded to the Seahawks in March in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Advertising

Dunbar has one year remaining on his contract and has been expected to take over the starting right cornerback spot. His attorneys last week had filed a petition asking for him to be allowed to travel to training camp, which had been unopposed by the state and as of Monday morning remained unopposed.

After the New York Daily News report broke on Friday the paper also reported that it had sources indicating the Giants could soon cut Baker.

There’s been no indication that the Seahawks are as of yet considering such a move with Dunbar, who faces lesser charges than does Baker, who has four counts of armed robbery as well as four counts of aggravated assault. Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, took to social media Friday to deny Baker was involved in any scheme to pay off witnesses.

Dunbar, 27, is entering the final year of his contract, and due to make $3.25 million in base salary in 2020. Dunbar was traded in part because he was in a dispute with Washington over his contract, wanting the team to give him a new, long-term deal.

Seattle’s starting left cornerback, Shaquill Griffin, is also entering the final year of his contract.

After Dunbar was initially charged he took a few days away from the Seahawks’ virtual offseason program.

Advertising

But he returned to it soon after with coach Pete Carroll saying in June that Dunbar had been a full participant in the meetings at the end of the sessions.

“He is back and participating with us,” Carroll said last month. “We’ll see what happens with that.”

The two players could also face discipline from the NFL as the league also continues to review the case.