As the hoped-for opening of NFL training camps on July 28 draws closer, the legal fate of one of the Seahawks’ top offseason additions — cornerback Quinton Dunbar — remains unclear.

No trail date has yet been set for Dunbar, who was charged with four counts of armed robbery for an incident near Miami, Fla., in May, with the state still determining if the case will go forward.

But at least one question may soon have an answer — whether Dunbar will be able to travel to Seattle for training camp.

Dunbar’s lawyers this week filed a petition to the court asking for Dunbar to be able to travel out of state — as part of his arrest he had initially been told he could not travel out of the state.

The state of Florida did not file an objection, indicating the request is likely to be approved. Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker — facing charges in the same incident — had a similar petition approved recently.

Dunbar had undoubtedly hoped such a petition wouldn’t be necessary and that a decision would have been made already not to go forward with the case.

But the COVID-19 outbreak has helped to create a delay in the process as the state continues to examine the case.

“A decision to file or decline charges in this matter has not been finalized,” state district attorney Alex Urruela was quoted as saying on Friday by legal analyst Daniel Wallach of The Athletic via Twitter. “We are examining with acid scrutiny ‘new’ evidence as it potentially appears. I can not comment further on specifics.”

Dunbar recently added a second lawyer to go along with Miami-based Michael Grieco, also bringing on Michael D. Weinstein.

But Grieco told The Seattle Times that was not an indication of anything regarding the progress of the case, specifically.

“Mr. Weinstein and I are colleagues and I asked him to join the team,” Grieco said. “He is certainly value-added, as two experienced heads are better than one, and four experienced eyes are better than two.”

Dunbar officially plead to four first degree felony counts of armed robbery on May 19 following an incident in which he, Baker and another man who has not been identified were alleged to have robbed four other men at a party that turned into a dice game of roughly $12,000 in case and $61,000 in watches and valuables.

Grieco later presented sworn affidavits from witnesses changing their story and attesting to Dunbar’s innocence.

Dunbar was acquired by Seattle from Washington for a fifth-round pick in March with the expectation that he will take over the starting right cornerback spot from Tre Flowers, who struggled down the stretch a year ago. That could allow Flowers to have a role in the team’s nickel packages (potentially with Dunbar sliding inside to play the nickel spot).

Because of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, NFL teams held all of their offseason activities virtually. After initially taking a few days away from Seattle’s following the arrest, Dunbar returned to take part fully from Florida.

“He is back and participating with us,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said in June. “We’ll see what happens with that.”

Getting allowed to travel would obviously mean Dunbar would be able to take part fully in camp. But for now when and how the case will be fully resolved remains unclear.