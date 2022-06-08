RENTON — The second of the Seahawks’ three mandatory minicamp practices Wednesday looked just as the first one did Tuesday.

There was still no sign of DK Metcalf, who appears will sit out all of the minicamp as he angles for a new contract. But there was again the sight of safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on the field during the early walk-through — getting their first work since the injuries that ended their 2021 seasons — before then sitting out during the outdoor full-speed drills.

Here’s what else stood out on Wednesday:

QBs take center stage

Wednesday marked the first chance since the offseason program began for the media to talk to quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock. During the 11-on-11 walk-through that kicked off the workout, Smith again ran the first team and Lock the second. Throughout much of the rest of the practice all of the QBs rotated working with different lineups, something that is common this time of year, but means that Lock is getting work with first-teamers and Smith with second so there is familiarity between all players.

Lock threw one interception in a seven-on-seven drill to Ugo Amadi, and noted the two got to know each other during training for the 2019 draft and had spent some time earlier this week watching film.

“I can credit that pick today to us watching (film),’’ Lock said with a smile. “… No more watching film together. We’re done with that.’’

On a more serious note, Lock said he is feeling increasingly familiar with the offense, and that “I feel like I can go out and play a game tomorrow and succeed.’’

Smith has held the lead on the depth chart throughout the offseason program due in large part to his three previous years with the Seahawks and working last year in the new offense of coordinator Shane Waldron.

Smith noted that it’s nice to get a lot of extra snaps “with the ones (first team), with the guys I’m actually going to play with in games. But as far as my mentality it always stays the same. I’ve always prepared the same way since day one.’’

For now, all that’s clear about the quarterback competition is that it is far from over.

Smith things will work out with DUI

Wednesday marked the first time Smith had talked to the media since he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Jan. 10. A decision on charges has yet to be made as prosecutors are awaiting results of blood tests from the State Patrol Crime Lab, which can take up to 10 months.

Said Smith: “Those things will be worked out. But I’m extremely confident. Those things just have a timeline and they have to get worked out. But I don’t see anything, any problems.’’

Depending on the result of the case, Smith could be subject to discipline from the NFL. Players can be suspended up to three games without pay for a first offense DUI.

O-line continues to shuffle

As noted, this is the time of year when mixing and matching of lineups is common, and so it was that the Seahawks used altered offensive-line combinations throughout practice Wednesday compared to what we saw Tuesday.

The Seahawks went with second-year player Stone Forsythe at right tackle with the starters instead of Abraham Lucas and Jake Curhan at right guard instead of Phil Haynes. Lucas and Haynes each worked with the second team at right tackle and guard, respectively.

Forsythe getting so much time at right tackle is an interesting development as that spot has been perceived as a competition between Lucas — a third-round pick out of WSU — and Curhan, who started the last five games of last season there. Forsythe, a sixth-round pick a year ago out of Florida, had been playing left tackle, backing up first-round pick Charles Cross.

As has been the case throughout the offseason, Cross was the left tackle with the starters, Damien Lewis the left guard and Austin Blythe the center.

Haynes was the starter at right guard throughout the offseason with veteran Gabe Jackson sitting out (Jackson is in attendance but has not been on the field).

The Seahawks also had Dakoda Shepley at center with the second unit and Kyle Fuller at guard. Those spots were reversed on Tuesday.

That had the second OL looking like this from left to right — Greg Eiland, Fuller, Shepley, Haynes and Lucas.

Harris deal reworked to save cap space

In a move designed to free up some salary-cap space, the Seahawks have restructured the contract of defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who was acquired in the Russell Wilson deal.

The restructure doesn’t change that Harris has two years left on his deal or can make up to $16.9 million.

Harris gets a lot of his 2022 base salary now in the form of a signing bonus, which gives the Seahawks $3.27 million additional cap space this year.

Harris had been scheduled for a $7.5 million salary for 2022. With the restructure, he gets $6.54 million now in the form of a signing bonus, which can be prorated over the two years of the deal, reducing his cap hit to $4.709 million overall.

That gives the Seahawks $17.08 million left in cap space for the 2022 season.

While there was inevitable speculation why they would free up cap space now, indications were it was not in anticipation of an imminent move, but the Seahawks creating some additional flexibility for the rest of the season.

Quick-hit observations

While Metcalf has not been on the field during the offseason program and is sitting out minicamp with an unexcused absence, Smith said the two talk “all the time.’’ Added Smith: “He’s rehabbing his injury, getting his stuff together, and we wish he was here, but we understand that he’s not and we will leave it up to him and whoever else.” Assuming Metcalf sits out the final minicamp practice Thursday he could be subject to fines of more than $93,000.

Metcalf, running back Chris Carson (injury) and tight end Will Dissly (illness) were not seen for a second consecutive day. A new absentee Wednesday was backup safety Ryan Neal, who had an excused absence. Everyone else on the 90-man roster was present.