One sight was so unfamiliar and uncomfortable it was hard to process — the Seahawks’ uber-durable quarterback Russell Wilson standing on the sideline with an injured middle finger on his right hand, unable to play.

Another was distressingly familiar — a defense that, after a few bright moments early, was stunningly feeble.

It added up to a potentially disastrous 26-17 defeat to the Rams on Thursday night at Lumen Field that could be season-altering for a team that entered the year with Super Bowl hopes.

The impact of Wilson’s loss for any length of time hardly needs to be stated, even if veteran backup Geno Smith was surprisingly effective in leading a 98-yard TD drive on his first possession.

A defense that already ranked last in the NFL, which gave up touchdown drives of 96, 82 and 73 yards in the second half, might prove just as deadly to the season as the Seahawks have a hole to climb out of, falling to 2-3 and two games back of the 4-1 Rams in the NFC West — and possibly three of the 4-0 Cardinals if they beat the 49ers on Sunday.

Wilson was hurt on a second-and-14 play that snapped with 7:17 to play in the third quarter.

As Tyler Lockett broke open down the right seam Wilson hit his hand on the arm of Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Wilson held up a bent middle finger on his throwing hand as the play ended with Lockett attempting to dive for an overthrown pass.

A third-down run was stopped and Wilson headed to the sidelines where he had the finger examined by team trainers and taped.

While Wilson was being examined, the Rams drove 82 yards for another score to take a 16-7 lead, this one coming on a 13-yard pass from Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee, who easily got separation from Jamal Adams, who struggled in coverage.

After the kickoff, Wilson threw a few final passes and grabbed his helmet and returned to the game.

Wilson completed a pass for 1 yard to Colby Parkinson on second down but was sacked on third down.

After the Rams had to punt, the Seahawks took over at their own 2 as Geno Smith came on for Wilson. It’s the first time Wilson missed a snap due to injury since 2017. He’d missed only two snaps in games that were competitive in his career.

Wilson — who has 145 career starts, the second-longest active streak in the NFL — had last missed a play due to injury in a 2017 game against Arizona. He was removed from a game against the 49ers in 2016 when the Seahawks had a 27-3 lead after hurting his knee and missed a play in the opener in 2016 against Miami to have his ankle taped.

Otherwise, one of the things that has set the Seahawks apart from the rest of the NFL since 2012 is knowing Wilson would always be available.

With a season at a crisis point, Wilson’s availability is in question.

Much to the delight of a stunned crowd expecting the worst, Smith moved the Seahawks, completing his first four passes for 44 yards to the Rams’ 23.

On a first down, Smith hit a wide open DK Metcalf in the left corner of the end zone for a TD that cut the Rams lead to 16-14 with 9:16 to play.

Smith was 5-for-5 passing on the drive for 72 yards and also ran once for six yards as the Seahawks moved 98 yards.

The Rams immediately drove 73 yards for another score to make it 23-14 with 6:08 remaining.

Smith again moved the Seahawks on their next drive as they got to the Rams’ 14. But three straight incompletions forced them to settle for a 32-yard Jason Myers field goal that made it 23-17 with 2:45 left.

The Rams got one first down on their next drive before facing a third-and-8 at their own 36. Carlos Dunlap batted down a Stafford pass at the line, and the Seahawks got the ball back at their own 16 with 2:09 remaining.

But on the first play, Smith tried to hit Lockett, who fell down as he bumped into Rams safety Jordan Fuller, with the ball going straight into the hands of Rams safety Nick Scott at the 32 with 2:02 left.

Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, had thrown only nine passes since 2017 serving as a backup with the Chargers in 2018 and with the Seahawks the last three seasons.

Seattle led 7-3 at halftime after the defense played maybe its best half of the season.

But the Rams took the lead for the first time on their first possession of the third quarter, a 96-yard march that was keyed by a 68-yard pass from Stafford to 34-year-old DeSean Jackson.

Jackson caught an underthrown pass near midfield on what was a third-and-10 play from the 20 and scampered away from Adams to the Seahawks 12 to set up a Darrell Henderson touchdown.

Wilson was hurt on the next series.