The NFL draft is just over a week away.

As the draft has inched closer, there has been endless debate regarding who the Seahawks might take with their first pick at No. 18.

For the Seahawks, the success of this year’s draft is about far more than what happens at 18.

With 10 picks overall, and five in the top 92 — two acquired in recent trades for Geno Smith and DK Metcalf — the Seahawks are well-positioned to stockpile young talent at positions of need throughout all seven rounds.

Who might the Seahawks take with all of those other selections?

The task here is to come up with some answers as we unveil a seven-round Seahawks mock draft.

This was compiled in part after conducting numerous Seahawks drafts using the mock draft simulators of Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network, among others, to get a realistic sense of who experts think could be available at each spot.

The goal here was to balance need and roster fit along with taking the “best player available,” which is the same challenge teams face on draft weekend

There are no trades involved — though the Seahawks will likely entertain many offers along the way — as the goal was to give a sense of the picks they have and possible outcomes.

First round, 18th overall

Defensive end Mykel Williams, Georgia.

No, Williams isn’t an offensive lineman. And yes, with Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence on hand, defensive end may not be the Seahawks’ biggest immediate need.

But in a draft that is viewed as lacking in star power, the Seahawks might leap if Williams falls to 18. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Williams doesn’t turn 21 until June 29, with his youth and physical traits painting him as one of the highest upside players in the draft — exactly the kind of potential star they might want to add in a year when they have enough picks to fill out immediate needs later.

Wrote Lindy’s: “Williams is a wild card. A man-child and menacing run-stopper, he is among the youngest players in the draft and could evolve into a game-wrecker in the right system.”

Sounds like the kind of player Mike Macdonald would love to work with — and the Georgia ties are an added bonus.

Second round, 50th overall

Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson played mostly left guard in his OSU career but spent most of last season at left tackle as the Buckeyes won the national title. That versatility and upside — he was a consensus top-10 recruit coming out of high school — makes him the perfect player to add to the Seahawks’ O-line and then figure out where he fits best.

Second round, 52nd overall

Cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

Wrote Lindy’s of the 6-2, 190-pound Revel: “A rare mover for his size, Revel has the best combination of size, length and speed in the class.” One complication? Revel suffered an ACL injury in September. Reports stated he should be cleared by the summer. With Josh Jobe re-signed to join Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon as the starting cornerback trio, the Seahawks can take a shot at adding a potentially elite corner, who has drawn comparisons to Richard Sherman. Also a consideration is that Woolen can be a free agent after the 2025 season.

Third round, 82nd overall

Tight end Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Tight ends are important in any offense. But new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has made clear how vital he feels they are to making his scheme tick. The Seahawks’ projected No. 1 tight end, Noah Fant, has just one year remaining on his contract and a non-guaranteed salary of $8.49 million this year. So adding a tight end in the draft make sense. Ferguson played equally split out and on the line at Oregon. He was inconsistent in college, but his potential is enticing.

Third round, 92nd overall

Center Jared Wilson, Georgia

After getting a player in Jackson who could help out at guard or tackle, I have the Seahawks taking a true interior offensive lineman in Wilson, who played mostly center but also some guard at Georgia. The center class in the draft isn’t regarded as all that good — one reason Wilson could fall here. The Seahawks could decide to go with Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell heading into the season, or wait to see who might become available as a free agent. Wilson wowed with his athleticism and speed at the combine, which is exactly what they need in Kubiak’s outside zone scheme and why the Seahawks could be enticed to take him.

Fourth round, 137th overall

Safety Malachi Moore, Alabama

Moore is regarded as a wild card, viewed by some as having played to expectations in five seasons at Alabama. He showed impressive versatility playing deep and in the slot, and doesn’t lack for experience, playing 65 games for the Crimson Tide while earning a Master’s in Sports Management along the way. And the Seahawks’ third safety spot behind Julian Love and Coby Bryant appears wide open.

Fifth round, 173rd overall

Receiver Nick Nash, San Jose State

The 6-2-1/2, 203-pound Nash was highly productive last season (104-1,382, 16 TDs) at San Jose State, including 16-152 against Washington State and 9-126 against Boise State. They could be tempted to go receiver earlier, but adding depth in the mid-rounds seems a given.

Fifth round, 175th overall

Linebacker Cody Simon, Ohio State

Simon is viewed as an off-the-charts prospect because of his intangibles — he was defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl and the national title game — with his length and athleticism viewed as potential drawbacks. That paints him as an ideal core special teamer and a player worth taking a shot on during day three as ILB depth, something the Seahawks need, and potential competition for Tyrice Knight down the road.

Seventh round, 223rd overall

Quarterback Max Brosmer, Minnesota

I would have projected the Seahawks taking a QB higher before Friday’s signing of Drew Lock. I don’t think that rules out taking a QB somewhere. The 6-2, 217-pound Brosmer might be the kind of late-round flier that makes sense. He played four years at New Hampshire before finishing last year at Minnesota, where he completed 66.5% of his passes with just a 1.5% interception rate and led the Gophers to a win over USC, as well as others at UCLA and Wisconsin and a one-point loss to Penn State.

Seventh round, 234th overall

Running back Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

The Seahawks don’t have an urgent need at running back. But this is considered a deep class at that position, and they can always use depth and competition in the backfield. The 6-foot, 217-pound Sanders recorded the fastest top speed (23.55 miles per hour) of any back at the combine. Questions about his injury history and issues with fumbles could cause him to fall and be worth taking a gamble on here.