NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Who will win this weekend’s divisional playoff games and advance to play in the AFC Championship? Originally published January 12, 2018 at 6:05 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHe can calculate opposing quarterbacks’ launch angles Previous StorySeahawks’ Cliff Avril among the Haitian athletes to rebuke President Trump’s vulgar comments
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.