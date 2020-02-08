Most Read Sports Stories
- CJ Elleby drops 34 points as WSU Cougars end losing streak to UW Huskies
- Seahawks position overview: Seattle's linebacking corps appears pretty set heading into offseason
- PATs, fanfare and Austin Proehl: Three takeaways from the Seattle Dragons' first XFL game
- Seattle Dragons can't keep up with DC Defenders in season-opening loss on XFL's inaugural weekend
- The curious case of Jaden McDaniels: Trying to make sense of the UW star freshman's baffling season
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.