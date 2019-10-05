Most Read Sports Stories
- Here's how Russell Wilson found Tyler Lockett for the most improbable TD pass in recent NFL history
- 'The Seahawks can win the West': What the national media are saying after Seattle's wild win vs. Rams
- Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' win against the Los Angeles Rams
- Through crazy bounces and frantic finish, Seahawks make loud statement on national stage vs. Rams | Larry Stone
- Instant analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks' thrilling win over Rams on Thursday Night Football
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.