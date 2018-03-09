NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Which team would you least like to see Richard Sherman play for next season? Originally published March 9, 2018 at 5:21 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next Story‘Will the spotlight linger much longer?’ National media doubting the Seahawks’ future after Sherman, Bennett departures Previous StoryHere are all the Seahawks’ tributes to Richard Sherman
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.