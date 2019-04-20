Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: A final accounting of Russell Wilson's deal shows why he called it 'a no-brainer'
- GM John Schneider updates where things stand with Frank Clark, Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin WATCH
- Storm coach Dan Hughes diagnosed with cancer discovered during emergency appendectomy
- KeyArena renovation project now to exceed $900 million, with reopening pushed back VIEW
- Mariners snap 6-game skid by winning crazy 11-10 slugfest in Anaheim WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.