NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Which free-agent defensive tackle should be a big-bucks priority for the Seahawks? Originally published March 15, 2018 at 5:22 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMore Earl Thomas trade rumors as report states Seahawks in talks ‘with several teams’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.