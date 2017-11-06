SeahawksSports Poll: What was the most disappointing aspect of the Seahawks’ loss? Originally published November 6, 2017 at 8:03 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySeahawks coach Pete Carroll on what went wrong against Washington, all those penalties, Russell Wilson and more Previous StorySeahawks opponent: First look at Arizona
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.