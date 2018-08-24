NFLSeahawksSports Poll: What is your take on the Seahawks after three exhibition games? Originally published August 24, 2018 at 8:29 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIfedi vs. Fant: In loss to Vikings, which Seahawks lineman won the battle to be starting right tackle? Previous StoryVikings deal Seahawks third preseason loss in as many games, but starters show winning formula
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.