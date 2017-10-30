SeahawksSports Poll: What do you think of the Seahawks’ trading for Duane Brown? Originally published October 30, 2017 at 5:05 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.