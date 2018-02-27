MarinersMLBNFLSeahawksSports Poll: What do you think of QB Russell Wilson’s spring-training workouts with the Yankees? Originally published February 27, 2018 at 6:42 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryAnalysis | Ranking the Seahawks’ top draft needs by position ahead of NFL Combine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.