SeahawksSports Poll: Were you satisfied with Sunday’s Super Bowl? Originally published February 4, 2018 at 7:17 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNick Foles, not Tom Brady, hero as Eagles beat Patriots for first Super Bowl title Previous StoryPoll: Will Sunday’s Super Bowl LII morph into a blowout?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.