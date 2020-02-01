Most Read Sports Stories
- Why did prized UW outside linebacker signee Sav'ell Smalls drop in 247Sports' final recruiting rankings?
- This NCAA legend and naval officer is ready for next challenge with the XFL Seattle Dragons VIEW
- Analysis: UW Huskies continue making same mistakes while tumbling to last place in Pac-12 WATCH
- Inside the KeyArena developer's strategy for sponsorships and naming rights at NHL Seattle's future home
- UW Huskies land three-star cornerback Zakhari Spears for 2021 class
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.