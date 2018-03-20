SeahawksSports Poll: Richard Sherman said the Seahawks never offered him a pay cut, should they have? Originally published March 20, 2018 at 6:38 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySeahawks Tuesday free agent notes: A couple more players visit, Pryor visits the Jets and Suh adds yet another team to his list Previous StorySeahawks bolster offensive line by signing free agent D.J. Fluker
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.