NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Penny for your thoughts on the Seahawks drafting an RB and adding a 3rd-round pick? Originally published April 26, 2018 at 8:16 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryGet to know Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks first round NFL draft pick from San Diego State Previous StorySeahawks take RB Rashaad Penny in first round of NFL draft after trading down with Packers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.