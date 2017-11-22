NFLSeahawksSports Poll: How many NFL games will you be tuning in to watch on Thanksgiving? Originally published November 22, 2017 at 3:07 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMonday’s loss still eating at Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: ‘I wish I would’ve helped us more.’ Previous StorySeahawks promote WR David Moore to 53-man roster
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.