SeahawksSports Poll: Do you think Kam Chancellor will ever play for the Seahawks again? Originally published November 27, 2017 at 5:20 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIt’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap Previous StoryCould RB Chris Carson return to Seahawks this season? Pete Carroll says it’s a possibility
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.